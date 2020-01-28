Exclusive: ITZY is ready to fly high as it completes its first American tour

“No one can stop us,” says ITZY, on the deck of their 2019 summer hit “ICY”.

After seeing the group of recruits light up the scene as they finished their first American tour in New York last night, who could argue otherwise?

Less than a year after their first appearance on the K-pop scene with their first single “DALLA DALLA”, which became one of the biggest successes of the year, ITZY stormed the United States during of their first demonstration tour in five cities “ITZY? Itzy! in the USA.”

On January 26, local time, ITZY proved exactly why they were one of the most promising rising stars in K-pop at Brooklyn’s Kings Theater, the last stop on their US tour. With bright eyes, a bushy tail and full of spirit, the five members radiated energy and exuberance throughout a fun evening that kept their fans smiling. The idols never missed an opportunity to joke and interact with members of the public, giving the showcase a playful and personal atmosphere that allowed them to highlight their charming personalities.

alarm clock yuna and yejis for midzy’s !!!!! #ITZYinUSA #ITZYinNewYork #ITZYinNYC #ITZYSHOWCASEinNYC #yuna #yeji pic.twitter.com/2xoWm9eVVN

– LIA LOVES MY HAIR? (@arsthetiic) January 28, 2020

LIA’S GWIYOMI COVER LOL # ITZYinNYC #ITZYinUSA @ITZYofficial pic.twitter.com/KcKpCaSJst

– ᴊᴇʀᴠ ♪ ɴ (@jerviiin_dl) January 27, 2020

But perhaps most importantly, ITZY has proven that the world of K-pop is their oyster through a series of dynamic performances that have emphasized their versatility. Although the group has so far only returned to its credit, “DALLA DALLA” and “ICY” have established their brand as fearless, confident and stimulating: the lyrics of the two songs underline the importance of being oneself – and love who you are, no matter what others think or say. And while the fiery and cheerfully rebellious concept behind these two title titles suits ITZY perfectly, the other performances of the girls’ group have hinted at the possibility of a wider range of concepts in the future.

The untapped potential of the idols particularly shone during the cover segment of their storefront, in which ITZY immersed themselves in an adorable rendition of TWICE’s “TT” – then gave their fans a boost by immediately jumping into a powerful version of “Hard Carry” from GOT7. It is not easy to take advantage of two such different concepts, but the impressive duality of ITZY has clearly shown that they are more than capable of diversifying musically in the future.

The group also delighted fans with their sensual performance of “Cherry”, a B side favorite by fans of their first mini-album “IT’z ICY”. Although the song has a lot in common with the titles of the ITZY title in terms of its message, the slightly more mature and seductive vibe of “Cherry” gave members the opportunity to present another side of themselves. , which makes it hard not to look forward to what else ITZY has in its sleeve for the future.

CHERRY? #ITZYinNYC #ITZYinUSA pic.twitter.com/ovN3m5f7i1

– Steph !! SAMMY TAKEN MY FRIEND’S ROSE? ❤️ (@ Mochi_1995) January 27, 2020

It is not only the words of ITZY that are confident. ITZY members are expert performers who make it easy to forget that there hasn’t even been a full year since their debut, and their buoyant confidence was visible throughout their performances – along with their remarks, in which they both humbly expressed their gratitude to their fans and revealed that they were excited and ready to take on the world.

When asked what type of mascot they wanted for the group, Yuna replied, “Unicorn! Let’s keep pushing for it from now on. We are unicorns. “Revealing that she had saved the names of her classmates with unicorn emoticons in her phone contacts, Yuna explained,” (That’s because) we five are free spirits who can fly. And they are really special. Unicorns are very special. Chaeryeong added, “Before we started, we used to call ourselves unicorns when we didn’t have a group name yet.” “

Lia has also confidently promised more than once that the group will return soon for another tour. At the very start of the show, she said, “We are so sad that this is the end of our window tour. But we will come back, of course. We will do our best to get back as soon as possible. Later that evening, Ryujin echoed the sentiment, saying, “We will definitely be back here, so please be with us too. See you.”

Towards the end of the night, Yeji said to the audience, “Thank you for coming to our storefront. Thank you for making good memories. I was really happy today. I will never forget him. “Chaeryeong started to cry, accepting emotionally:” We are really happy to be here … At the beginning of 2020, I think that the fact that we met will give us a lot of strength throughout the year, so I want you say that we are truly grateful. I’ll never forget. We hope to see you soon.”

When chaeryeong tore during the showcase. ?? #ITZYinNYC #ITZY #ITZYInNY #ITZY_PREMIERE_SHOWCASE_TOUR #ITZYinNewYork pic.twitter.com/vlKvifhit5

– William (@ William6752) January 27, 2020

Lia added: “As we (filmed) first in Asia and then in the United States, as we went along… in each place, all of our MIDZYs (the official ITZY fandom) were so wonderful. You were so great… we are just thankful that (the place) is full and that you are all here. It’s just amazing to see all of our MIDZYs like that. Thanks a lot guys. “

Then she repeated her promise earlier today, laughing, “Okay, Chaeryeong” Hope to see you again “was really sad. I don’t know why. It almost made me cry. But I’m not going to cry, because we’re going to see each other again, right? This is only our first tour! Right? And we’re going to see each other again, so I’m not going to cry. ”

Yuna also loved declaring that she was not going to shed tears, explaining, “I will not cry. I’m not crying because I’m an Elsa. “

“I felt a lot of emotions (during) our display, and it had a very good influence on me,” she continued. “I am really happy and I want to give you more energy and more happiness. And I will continue to smile, because someone said to me:” Your smile makes me smile. “So I will continue to smile and I hope to come back here. “

ITZY wrapped up the evening with a thrilling performance of “DALLA DALLA”, which apparently made the whole hall dance and sing to the irresistible catchy melody of the hit song.

They then asked their fans to raise their hands and join them to encourage the signing of their group, which seemed perfectly suited to a group clearly destined to soar: “ITZY, MIDZY, let’s fly!”

We do not know how far they will go.

Anddd is the end. It was a fun ride. I can’t wait to rest and for their next tour. Until next time ITZY! #ITZYinUSA #ITZYSHOWCASEinNYC #ITZYInNY #ITZYInNYC pic.twitter.com/emxxLBlFfO

– Twizzy (@TwizzyKek) January 27, 2020

Special thanks to SubKulture Entertainment for inviting us to the show!

How do you feel in this article?