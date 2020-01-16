Exclusive: NYPD and bodega worker save machete attack victim in East Harlem

NEW YORK CITY – New York police and a bodega worker came to the aid of a man who was chased and attacked in Manhattan.

The incident was reported on Saturday after 1 a.m. in the East Harlem district of Manhattan.

The video released Wednesday shows the 19-year-old victim running for his life while being chased by two men while one of them is holding what appears to be a machete.

When the victim tripped, his attackers jumped and hit him three times before escaping to a bodega. A store employee locked the door and assisted the victim by preventing the suspects from entering the store.

When the police arrived, one was already wearing gloves and immediately dealt with the victim, who had blood spurting from both arms.

The cops pulled out the tourniquets and applied them to each arm, then pulled him out of the store and took him to the hospital.

When a teenager was assaulted with a cane sword, @ NYPD23Pct officers Brady & Ortiz went into action, applied tourniquets and rushed him to the emergency room.

Using video of the scene, POs Bischoff and Medina quickly located and arrested the suspect.

Exceptional work – from vital help to arrest. pic.twitter.com/OHC5pXadgf

– Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) January 15, 2020

The suspect with the sharp object was then arrested and charged. He was identified as Abner Suazo, 19, and faces charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and threats.

Suazo was arrested twice in 2019, once for assault in July and once for criminal possession of a weapon in November.

The victim should recover fully.

Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.