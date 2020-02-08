EXCLUSIVE: Otter attacks girl and dog in Lakeland’s house

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland family will always remember the morning an otter attacked.

“I think life is full of surprises and you should be ready for anything,” said Casina Ewert, who lives on Pipkin Road in southern Lakeland.

Shortly before sunrise on Tuesday morning, her 17-year-old daughter Gwyn let out her French bulldog scooter. Gwyn panicked when she heard the fighting on the back porch.

“I ran to the back door and I was like ‘scooter!’ All I saw was like a big black ball all over the place, so he stumbled into the door and I tried to close it as soon as possible, but then the otter got stuck, ”said Gwyn Ewert.

At that point the whole house was awake. Casina Ewert dashed in and grabbed the otter.

“I grabbed it by the tail,” said Casina Ewert. “And then I held it up like a prize. And the otter goes crazy. It was like holding onto the back of the furniture in my house. “

Ewert threw the otter outside and found that he had bitten her daughter’s leg.

Courtesy of Casina Ewert

“Afterwards I raised my trouser leg. My leg was shaking and blood was dripping on the floor, ”said Gwyn Ewert.

The Ewerts went on a trip to the hospital. Gwyn received a rabies vaccination that day and a booster shot on Friday.

This was her second experience with animal bites. When she was 12, Gwyn Ewert stepped on a stray dog ​​in Nicaragua and the dog bit her.

That day she learned that she was allergic to the rabies vaccine.

The doctors took precautionary measures this time and she did not react negatively.

Scooter had had his rabies shot a few days before the otter attack. As a precaution, he is in quarantine.

Courtesy of Casina Ewert

It is not known whether the otter has rabies because it was not caught. His behavior was definitely abnormal.

“Every time an otter is on land for a human, something is wrong. Usually they see you, they’re gone,” said Dustin Hooper, an animal catcher and owner of All Creatures Wildlife Control.

Hooper believes the otter population in Polk County has grown over the years.

While otters can look adorable, he says, don’t mess with them.

“If you see one up close, they are so beautiful. But they are malicious. Don’t mess with an otter. I would probably catch a bobcat rather than an otter, ”said Hooper.

Casina Ewert is aware that fighting an aggressive otter in her house may not have been smart, but her maternal instinct has taken over.

“It’s really not heroic. There was actually no thought process. Just run in, jump on the otter. Yes, we’ll do that here,” she said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials were looking for the otter in Shady Lake Lane on Friday. They also set up traps.

FWC has received reports that an aggressive otter is also attacking another domestic dog.

“The FWC is currently working to raise awareness in the region by informing residents and visitors of a potentially aggressive otter,” FWC spokesman Melody Kilborn wrote in a statement. “If you notice unusual behavior, such as a river otter approaching pets or humans, acting aggressively, or reporting a sighting, please contact the FWC at 888-404-3922.”

If you are bitten or scratched by a wild animal, FWC recommends that you seek medical help immediately and contact the Florida Department of Health in Polk County at 863-519-8300.

