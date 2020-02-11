EXCLUSIVE: Progress stars Cara Noir and Paul Robinson say the British independent scene is NOT dead

Progress Wrestling has been an integral part of the British wrestling scene since its inception in 2011 and has built a relationship with WWE in recent years.

This has resulted in many of their core talents making the leap to NXT UK and helping WWE establish another arm of NXT internationally. However, some have viewed this development critically and insisted that it harms the British scene.

Progress champion Cara Noir [left] and Proteus champion Paul Robinson [right] sit next to Alex McCarthy from talkSPORT

With promotions like Attack, Rev Pro, ICW, OTT and many others that are still successful, this point is difficult to understand.

But progress is perhaps the highest of all. It looks great with monthly shows in the Camden Electric Ball Room, international shows during WrestleMania week in April and the Super Strong Style 16 event at the end of May in Alexandra Palace.

Progress champion Cara Noir and Proteus champion Paul Robinson recently came to talkSPORT and talked in depth about everything related to wrestling, but first: is the British independent scene dying?

“Don’t believe the sheets! [Laughs] No, it’s excellent,” says Robinson. “Especially at the moment. It’s going great for me personally and it’s still on the rise for everyone in the UK. I personally can’t see how it goes down and with a new generation of upstarts in progress it almost feels like a reset and everyone goes back. Everyone seems to be reinvested in the product there, which helps. I have nothing negative to say. “

Noir, who is still in the early stages of his Progress title fight, believes that he has opened up new opportunities for a new generation of talent, including him.

Cara Noir with his progress title

“It’s really just a fresh start,” Noir began. “The old guard has gone and has given me opportunities, especially in the past five months. I don’t think it’s in any way on a down.

“My last five months in Progress were like a highlight for me. It was really incredible. On the list of people [who have the Progress title] I can see where they went and what things they did, amazing things. I feel really happy to be in this category. But I also think that Cara is different. That is what is exciting. It feels like something is changing, as if something new is going to happen. That’s exactly what I want to include in the Progress title. “

The Progress title was held by some of the UK’s best, from Pete Dunne to Jimmy Havoc, Will Ospreay and Marty Scurll.

But who beat Noir when he won the belt in a deadly four-way situation earlier this year?

“I received some direct messages from really old friends. You wrote to me [in conversation with Paul Robinson]. Jimmy Havoc is one of the guys I’ve always looked up to and getting a message from Jimmy meant a lot. Out of the blue, I’ve never met Joe Coffey. He sent me a message titled “We Should Dance One Day” which is very cool. You meant a lot. “

Noir itself has a very unique character. Thomas Dawkins is the man who portrays him, but he has to mention that the two are almost separate entities. How did Noir come about?

“The wounded child in me. The person who was not accepted. For example, when I was growing up, I was very interested in performance and theater, but I didn’t notice that it got completely out of hand when I started to deal with film and television because I was from the working class , “Noir said. “For me, everything was dependent on the middle class. So what I think I used a working class art form to find my stage and allow myself to play the way I want to. That is really the origin of this character. This frustration and anger. “

And for Robinson? As you’d expect, his journey to become one of the toughest men on the British scene is just the opposite.

“I just love scrapping! I just love to fight, ”said Robinson, almost dizzy. “To be the” hard man “or whatever was not born overnight. You won’t get an eloquent speech from me describing my character, I just love a fight. When I grew up I was on a Friday , Went out on Saturday evening and deliberately looked for a fight.

“I would do anything to get one. And it’s not like picking someone. If there was an alley and I saw four or five people, I would walk down that alley and make an effort to do so I just love to fight. It’s always been a passion and I love the challenge. Now it’s a little different as an adult. I have children and that. But I’ll never be shy. “

Paul Robinson wins the Proteus title

Robinson had to say goodbye to wrestling in 2017 for health reasons, but miraculously managed to return to the ring almost 18 months later.

During this time outside of wrestling, it was not always easy for him to find his aggressive stance. Progress gave him something to put himself in, however.

“Progress helped me a lot during my absence,” said Robinson. “They gave me a behind-the-scenes job and that was something I learned from. Now I could go back to wrestling, bring what I had learned, and get more respect for the business and the industry as a whole than just looking at it from a competitor’s perspective. “

Progress will be available in the US this year and will give a show around the WrestleMania weekend. It is the first time that Robinson or Noir appear before the American audience.

For boys who are about 30 years old and like to grow up with WWE, Robinson explains what a joy this opportunity is.

“When we were young, WWE was what we had to look out for, and I think we all dreamed of WrestleMania. You could grow up out of it and want to go to Japan and so on, but we all grew up with WWE. That was the dream It is exciting to take part in a WrestleMania weekend and I think it’s great what the independent companies do to get involved. It’s fantastic to be separate from this wrestling festival. “

Paul Robinson is a long-time member of Progress Wrestling

WWE, which deals with these companies, is very divided, but what do those closest to the situation say?

Of course, you won’t expect either – even Champions in Progress – to shut up the British scene, but they also make some relevant statements about health.

“I’m not going to sit here and say what other people say,” said Robinson. “Because I have benefited personally. I have seen other people and companies benefit from it. There are others who claim that it kills the British indie, but it is not. Those who shut down are one shutdown for some reason, or they’d probably do it anyway, I see it thrive, like Super Strong Style last year, wrestling Kyle O’Reilly … I’ve learned more from it than I’ve ever experienced.

“And I would not have been able to do it without this working relationship. I have seen that many others benefit just as much and have made it possible for my colleagues to make a living.”

“It is putting more eyes on the British scene,” Noir insisted. “It draws people’s attention to the fact that there is wrestling in the UK. And I think that’s great. British wrestling is different from US wrestling. And I think the talent that we have created on this tiny island is very high , very high. “

Click here to follow the progress in the Camden Electric Ballroom on August 23. For details on their Super Strong Style tournament and show in Tampa on WrestleMania weekend, click here.