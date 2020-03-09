Exclusive: Rod Blagojevich Explains Why He Is a “Trumpocrat”

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich stepped into his former political party, the Democrats, and described why he is now considered a “Trumpocrat” in a nearly 30-minute exclusive, exclusive interview with Breitbart News on Saturday morning. .

Appearing on Breitbart News on SiriusXM 125 on Saturday, the Patriot Channel, Blagojevich, whose sentence President Donald Trump commuted last month, freeing him from federal prison, exposed how his former political party has “abandoned” those American workers and black voters.

Blagojevich said several policies went out of his party leaders, from former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, to former Vice President Joe Biden and even to his state senator Dick Durbin (D-IL). Originally, they have claimed that they have harmed African-Americans and have worked economically and socially as an American class, and now that they are out of jail and out of the Democratic Party machine, they are doing it against everything.

What’s more, Blagojevich says the great irony of American politics is that Trump – a Republican – has done more to rectify these issues that Democrats created for black and working-class Americans than any of the other recent presidents of the United States. ‘America, largely because Trump had shrunk. “Traditional” GOP playbook to pursue a more solution-oriented agenda. After leaving prison, Blagojevich announced that he is a “Trumpocrat”, making it the top profile as a Democrat to leave the Democratic Party to join President Trump, and here he describes his views in more in-depth interview since posting. .

“When I say that I am a Trumpocrat and I expect many others, and I think they are, it is largely because the Democratic Party has not only left us, but has abandoned traditional democratic constituencies such as workers, laborers. factories like my father, an immigrant who came to America and spent all of his time here as a man working at a steel mill, “said Blagojevich.” And also, the Democratic Party has taken too long in The African American community of course not only abandoned them, but also exhausted them when they approved the crime bill in 1994, which President Clinton and Vice President Biden then Senator Biden supported and voted for. Sen. Durbin voted in favor of a bill that resulted in the mass incarceration of an entire new generation of African American men for the first time non-violent drug offenses To compensate them and then put them in a position where they have no opportunity to start a new life then correcting the mistakes they made and paying their debts to society, frankly, for the crimes they committed. Interestingly enough, President Trump is talking to these constituencies in a way that traditional Republicans never did. “

Blagojevich said that, whether through its economic policies or its criminal justice reform policies or other regulatory struggles, Trump has emphasized normal political battle lines in a manner that “revolutionizes American politics” and “re-align” what would be considered. “Traditional” political coalitions are successfully grouping and removing themselves from what were termed “democratic electoral groups”.

“And I think he not only has been politically successful because he has, but I also think that revolutionized American politics,” Blagojevich said. “He has re-aligned policies in America from traditional Democratic constitution groups, the factory worker who used to work in a missing factory because of the 1994 NAFTA bill, which President Clinton signed by sending all of these. President Trump brings them back to places like western Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin and southern Illinois, Rust Belt States, one of the many frustrations that I experienced as governor was when I would leave the Chicagoland area from where I am, from Chicago, and visit places like Quad Cities or Marion, Illinois or Franklin County, Illinois, where they had coal mines before and people worked and that was the anchor community economy or would you go to a place like Galesburg, Illinois where the Maytag factory once was, but it came out because of NAFTA and President Clinton and Democratic Party policies should be the party that protected these people and watched their interests. It is difficult to explain to the communities that there was hope and that we could recover some of these economic engines in the state. Now, finally, we have a president who is not only committed to doing it, but he is. I think President Trump is really moving forward, but more importantly, he addresses the needs of the American worker. And with the First Step Act, it has actually done something for a community that was overwhelmingly voting for Democrats like me. We easily get 90 percent or better of the African American vote when we run down Republicans. Still, the Democratic Party would say it has cynically taken the African American community for granted. It is almost immoral, their treatment in the African American community only to remain dependent and in a specific place where they must seek the government to get all the answers, while at the same time really governing themselves through over-judgment and orientation. African Americans who are causing a lot of problems and conditions in these same communities. “

Blagojevich served almost eight years of his 14-year sentence after multiple trials ultimately resulted in partial sentences, some of which were subsequently vacated on appeal. The first time they came to Blagojevich, he was convicted of only one of 24 charges: the indictment fell on the FBI, which the agency has similarly used to target Trump’s allies in the various scandals in which he has. he was entangled, but prosecutors tried again. in 22 cases, 17 of them were convicted, acquitted by one, and in the other two, no verdict was pronounced. Later on appeal, five of the proceedings were vacated and Blagojevich’s lawyers continued to fight for years to try and get them to hear from the Supreme Court.

But it was Trump, in the beginning of 2020, who commuted his sentence and left him after eight years behind bars. Today, Blagojevich insists that he did nothing wrong, and that what he turned away from was politics as usual. In fact, the basic election that Obama’s Senate seat tried to sell when Obama was President-elect and Blagojevich had to nominate Obama’s successor, was one of the vacated-or-dropped conviction allegations. – on appeal. But the wider point Blagojevich tells in this story is that there is a serious problem in the United States criminal justice system and that what happened to him can happen to anyone.

“Sadly and unfortunately it has been a long time coming; I have had this experience that I must endure and I will tell your listeners to put me in jail for routine things. I have not crossed any lines,” said Blagojevich. “We do routine political things. Selling the Senate seat was never a crime. The appeals court reversed this. I was there for some fundraising requests and they condemned me by moving the line and telling the jury that I could be convicted of soliciting a campaign contribution without proof of promise or threat because they would not. there were none. But still, this long unfortunate experience has given me a unique perspective. I truly believe that I am an expert witness in this regard. I have a street cred of eight years in prison and spent the first 32 months in prison as probably the only governor in American history to be in a high security prison behind what interns call “The razor”, where I spent almost three. years with over 900 inmates coming and going where some would go and new ones. They were mostly drug dealers, brigands, cartel members, there were bank robbers, there men who had committed murder, only two percent were. That’s why I really had a first-hand lesson in real life, and for of course, I met many of my fellow inmates, especially drug dealers, who experienced the conviction. Here’s a classic example: Jonair Moore, my friend, who I just left behind, is eleven years old, or has actually just started twelve years in prison as part of a 26-year sentence as a first time offender without violence, a young man. African American man. Think of the average rapist in America serving no more than four years, and here’s Jonair, not unusual, it’s really no exception, sent to prison for a quarter of a century for a one-time mistake when no one else was injured. The system is broken and it disproportionately discriminates against African Americans. This is what author Michelle Alexander called “The New Jim Crow in America.” “

Trump, Blagojevich said, has done more to reform this broken system than any Democrat (including the first black president, Obama), and said it was the Democrats who created the problem when Biden and Clinton and Durbin joined. to push the 1994 Bill that Obama did nothing to alleviate.

“I will say this, this is one of the great ironies of modern history: on this subject, Donald Trump is in fact the one who shook the first African-American president – Obama – and is doing something to solve this problem and get rid of racist injustice. caused by that 1994 bill, which has led to the current conditions we are facing, “said Blagojevich. “This was a bill that Joe Biden not only voted for, but Joe Biden was a vocal advocate and so were the main Democrats, including my senator here in Illinois Dick Durbin and of course the President Clinton was the one who signed it. “

Asked if these actions on Trump’s front and what Trump has done with the economy and schooling among other efforts are gaining the President’s support for the black community, Blagojevich said “my instincts tell me that it will be and will be a dramatic improvement on the performance of President Trump in the African American community among voters. “Democrats typically win about 90 percent or more of the black vote in most elections. Trump won about eight percent in 2016, which, however, exceeded six percent of the vote. Mitt Romney, a 2012 GOP candidate, is still a very small percentage.

“I’ve only been home a little over two weeks, so I haven’t been as connected to the community as I was in the good old days, but I’ve made an appearance on an African-American radio station here in Chicago maybe the second or third. day was home and there was a sense that there was a growing sense President Trump was someone who really dealt with the issues in the African American community that they have gotten too often almost by accepting that they will receive from politicians.They chose is just lip service “said Blagojevich. “I think there is a real sense among the people and it is growing as the truth goes out, and I think there will be more and more people in the African American community who see this President, President Trump, as a very kind Different from a leader than a traditional politician This is a guy who solves problems and does not do it honestly. Often, politicians make promises that they have no intention of following. I think when it comes to criminal justice, this is a case of a president doing really significant things that lead to the end of the over sentence of many African Americans in the system, I saw a few guys coming home before coming back to home because of the first performance As for the guys I went to jail for, see what President Trump is doing The answer is, yes, they are and I also think a lot of these guys like the fact that here Don’t be a badass-style president and a struggling guy. I think they like it too, and they wake up a lot of people. They are sick and tired of BS. “

Blagojevich, who was the governor of the state of origin for Obama’s Illinois in 2008, when the former president was first elected to the White House and was the first governor in America to endorse him. That year, he also told Breitbart News that he now thinks it was a mistake to do so. Blagojevich said Obama promised all kinds of change and hope for the country: “hope and change” were the famous slogan of the former president’s campaign, but Blagojevich says now that he reflects on Obama’s failure in all their aspects to bring to the country, and they were empty rhetorical sentences with no substance behind them. He said that Trump, in turn, has really delivered where Obama failed.

“President Obama was elected in 2008. Here is one reason I’m guilty: I was the first governor to endorse him,” said Blagojevich. “This I did and it was wrong, but the moment I thought it was the right thing. Obama’s choice if you really think about it was based on very little detail. It was based on his themes.” Hope and change. “People were sick and tired of the usual baloney in politics and false solutions disguised as solutions, but they are not real.” These guys say they have done something for us somehow, but they don’t. I’m sorry. Things are still the same and the lobbyists and the privileged are all getting rich in Washington or in my case in Illinois at Springfield, but how is my tax bill going up? Obama was elected because the American people felt he wanted to change and this was a new candidate talking about hope and change. There were not many substances, but they were so hungry for change that they took President Obama’s leap and did something historic by choosing our first African American president in our country’s history, which is very good for our country. It turns out, however, that Obama was just that, all of the rhetoric. It was just a slogan. He did not. So I think eight years later, when President Trump stepped down the escalator – he is seeing you in prison on one of those jail televisions – I felt the same way as you did. He started talking and then he didn’t back down. She was losing big because of some of the difficult positions she was taking, but she was convinced that she would win. Now you have a guy who not only says he is going to change, but has real hope that he will be ready to do something and that he will succeed and that he will lose something for what he is going to achieve. It’s not a real change unless you toss some feathers and make some enemies. Which I think President Trump is doing. I think some of the guys I was in jail with, African-American guys who see this new president a much different kind of leader than Obama and frankly everyone else who preceded President Trump in the election. “

Asked about the unique populist space that Trump has found in American politics, Blagojevich said he believes the future is involved, whether it be trade agreements or the USMCA, which gained more than 380 votes in the House and 89 votes in the Senate, or major major policy packages like infrastructure. He further said that although he disagreed with the socialist solutions offered by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), he believed that Sanders was zoning some of the country’s main problems, and the blame for Washington. and to Wall. There are such problems on the street.

“President Trump has filled that gap,” said Blagojevich. “That’s absolutely correct. That’s what’s happening. You see, frankly, even with Bernie Sanders and his supporters. He’s taken positions and views and offered solutions to problems that I think are frankly inapplicable.” History shows that socialism never works, and in reality is counterproductive, but at least Bernie Sanders is talking about identifying some of the problems our country is facing: President Trump, on the other hand, not only addresses the issues but now he is the president and he is really accomplishing things and providing real and meaningful solutions that will lead to a booming economy due to the same things he has done if it is the tax cuts, the reduction of regulations and these trade agreements. Again, there is an example of a different philosophy that Trump offers the American people and I think he is talking to a bunch of people diff those who frankly tuned in to the process long ago because they understand how baloney the political system has become. for a long, long time. Now they will return to the political system. “

Blagojevich added that Trump’s success is largely influenced by how many “enemies” he has kneaded in Washington trying to overthrow him and stop his progress.

“You have a lot of constituents who have not even been called by pollsters to vote in various elections, but now because President Trump is making real change, he really makes promises that he is making and solving these problems and between tests. it does have so many enemies that want to destroy it, “said Blagojevich. “One of Roosevelt’s presidents, I think it was Franklin, but it could have been Teddy, he said, ‘ah, you have enemies. Well. That means you bet on something. “The fact that President Trump is bursting so much and the opposition are so determined to destroy him that it raises a lot of other questions and I am also an expert witness of this and how you go down and try to shake and changing the things that the political establishment comes after you and destroying you personally, this is a real problem for another discussion, but for President Trump to get that answer and for Democrats. decided to abuse the detention process and use it as a political weapon is, frankly, a badge of honor for President Trump. It’s further proof that he is doing what he said he was going to do and that things are changing and they know this in a Washington establishment and they don’t like it. In addition, you struggle and get things, and things change, like USMCA, as you say, despite all this opposition in order to do the necessary things to get the bipartisan support for approving these business offers, because you have been able to use Twitter and the ability to communicate- By communicating directly with the people, they have been able to compel those like the Washington congressional and congressional to respond to his leadership and support some of his things because, although they do not want to give him a political victory. I have to support these things to be re-elected. So yeah, I think there’s a huge space, a lot of area in the area, of those non-voters who tuned in a long time ago and I think you’ll see that President Trump is very successful in November, and I think you’ll see that the number of votes he gets will far exceed the one he got for the first time, and many of those will be those who have not been voting for some time. Many of them came out in 2016, but my forecast is that many more will come out in 2020, as President Trump has proven to be different from regular politicians. This is a guy who struggles to get things done. “

Blagojevich said the same Democratic machine that targeted him, and Trump, is also trying to overthrow Sanders. That’s because, he said, the Democratic Party is now “the Wall Street party,” he said.

“Absolutely, and I find it so transparent. This is the new Democratic party, the Chuck Schumer-Nancy Pelosi Democratic party,” said Blagojevich. “It’s the ready-to-do party on Wall Street. They’ve become the Wall Street party. That’s why they sold the American worker with NAFTA. They went to Wall Street because they loaded up with the campaign contributions Now the Democratic Party today due to the growth of internet and online communications, now the Democratic Party is also the Silicon Valley party again at the expense of the person working and the family and the African American community because of some of the other things they do.They have cynically left the African American community and decided to keep this part of our nation dependent on the government so they have nowhere else to vote for the Democrats and the way they do. Democrats can vote for them is simply calling anyone who offers some solution, such as school choice or other reforms, such as criminal justice reform, to call them racists. eritable ugly civic politics in which the modern-day Democratic party is dedicated. Of course, they will do everything they can to keep Bernie Sanders from winning and they will succeed in doing so with the team he joins. about him Bernie, once again, is mistaken in the solutions, but at least has the courage to come up with the problems. I remember this was where I was so right and I was so wrong. I remember when I was a new congressman after 9/11, I and everyone else voted for the Patriot Act. Then there was Bernie Sanders, that Vermont madman: Bernie voted against the Patriot Act. I remember thinking how crazy he was. He was right and we were wrong. That Patriots Act has led to undermining civil liberties, giving uncontrolled power to prosecutors who have armed their power, and now criminalize routine practices that are motivated not by a desire to serve the interests of justice but to go after political enemies or people who want. Shoot down the feathers of the establishment. Frankly, what they did at the AAA level for a Democratic governor, for me – many people, Comey, Fitzgerald, and Mueller – have tried to do that at the major league level to a Republican president. President Trump. We have many challenges ahead, and the Democratic establishment has abandoned these traditional voting groups, and Bernie Sanders will pay a price because he has the great price to dispute and raise questions that genuinely question the establishment. “

For Blagojevich, for the moment, he has no clear future – he says he wants to write a book or two – and he finds a way to help defend himself on issues that concern him, especially criminal justice reform. But one thing is certain: he is “eternally grateful” to Trump for having the “testicular virility” that he says Obama never had to justify the wrongdoing he thinks the criminal justice system did to him.

“I’m not sure, it’s very new, I’ve never been out of prison before eight years, it’s a new experience,” said Blagojevich. “I hope to write a book or two; I would like to write a book about my experience and what I have learned along the way. I think I can offer a unique perspective. I would also like to write a book about helping people. through their struggles and adversities, because I share with them how I found the inspiration, the strength and the purpose that worked through the long dark desert I was in. being able to do something so it could be helpful to people I would like to fight for criminal justice reform and I think I have a lot of things on both sides, as a former governor where we did certain things, but we could have done a lot more, but also what I went through and they have left. Right now, I’m doing this thing called Cameo, where people are shouting and it’s a way of making a living and it really is really nice because you get a single one. legality of a daughter and wants to celebrate the her birthday mother, so she will ask “Hi ruler, can you tell my mom you are a great mother and thank you for raising us children and loving us how you are?” So you bring a small smile to the face of the people who make those requests, so it’s been good. But as to how it will last, it is unclear at this time. Everything is very new. But let me just say that, whatever it is, it’s so much better than it used to be. There is nothing like being home and being with your family, and I’m blessed to be with my daughters and wife Patti, who are the purpose and the inspiration for leaving home and finding my way back home. I am grateful and always grateful to President Trump again for demonstrating the testicular manhood of stepping on Obama and doing things well. “

