Exclusive: Sen. Chuck Grassley Explains Prescription Drug Pricing Plan

U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) told Breitbart News that his prescription drug price reform plan will focus specifically on withholding taxpayer federal spending on drugs covered by Medicare and Medicaid plans.

“The bill would essentially reform a large amount of federal healthcare expenditure, notably through Medicare, Medicaid,” Grassley said in an appearance on Breitbart News this Saturday at SiriusXM 125 on the Patriot Channel on his bipartisan Senate prescription drug plan with Sen. Ron. Wyden (D-OR).

“We would reduce Medicare subsidies to pharmaceutical companies. We would put a year-on-year cap on price hikes at the rate of inflation. We will add a significant cap to the amount of money a consumer should spend without paying. It would save taxpayers about $ 80 billion. It would take a bit of secrecy to look at drug prices. A little bit of the secret of the average man we call Pharmaceutical Benefit Managers (PBMs) could be taken away, because all that secret keeps the market running and greater transparency improves competition. And, with more transparency, you gain more responsibility, and we don’t have it today. I would do that with the donut hole that I won’t explain, but it’s been a controversial part D part since it was established in 2003. But the main thing is that it would cause the market to work. It will stop subsidies to Big Pharma. Well, the subsidies are not stopped, they would be limited, because there is currently no limit on how much drug prices can increase – this year from five to ten percent – and it should be limited to the rate inflation. So this is a broad summary. It does much more than I told you. “

Grassley’s bipartisan bill rivals a partisan bill by spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi that has only Democratic support in the House. When asked to describe the differences between the plans, Grassley cited the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), which stated how his bill would not adversely affect the innovation of new treatments and diseases cure and it would also have a positive impact on the prices of prescription drugs by. patients who do not use Medicare or Medicaid, that is, do not use taxpayer funds to cover the cost of their prescriptions. Pelosi’s bill does not garner the same ratings, and Grassley said he would “interfere” with “the practice of medicine.”

“You would say that it contains all kinds of medicines, but mention the idea with Medicare and Medicaid, but do not forget it, so much so that the government establishes a policy that it transmits to the private sector,” Grassley said. “Thus, the Congressional Budget Office says my bill would also reduce non-Medicare drug users. Nor would it hurt innovation (I quote in the Congressional Budget Office), it would not hurt innovation like But if it were to hurt innovation, it would take the government-set price, rather than the market, hands down, which would basically reduce the number of pills on a form, so the government would put between you and your doctor and what the doctor can prescribe We don’t want to interfere in the practice of medicine I think it would, I would definitely reduce the form because it follows the pattern of Administration VA, Veterans Administration, where prices and forms (a) roughly two-thirds of what you get on Medicare, where there is a consumer and market choice, and doctor prescriptions are about what you should to take as a pill. “

Innovative Claim Again: Grassley’s critics of the effort sometimes say that such moves may hurt the efforts of drug companies to develop more effective treatments or even cure major illnesses. Grassley again joined CBO, which said its plan would not hurt innovation in any way.

“This may be too brief an answer, but since I’m in politics, I always like to date professional people, and so the Congressional Budget Office, even though it’s a group of congresses, are professionals, and they go to say that our bill does not affect innovation in any way and they say the opposite about Pelosi’s bill, and we must also remember the Grassley-Wyden bill politically. Wyden is the Democrat who he helps me and is originally from Oregon and is a ranking member on the committee, “said Grassley.” We have the only bipartisan bill that will get 60 votes in the United States Senate, so you could lie to progressives like the Pelosi bill, but would never pass the United States Senate. We have a bipartisan bill that can become law and do what the president does; In fact, the President was six months ahead of Congress in June 2018, giving a keynote speech in this area and regulating what he wanted to achieve in order to achieve drug prices. downward. Our bill works in tandem with what the president is trying to do, and we have only one bill that can get 60 votes in the Senate. “

In the political sense, several GOP senators ran for re-election to the battlefields: from Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), who had just drawn to a Montana Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock for Sens. Susan Collins (R -ME), Joni Ernst (R-IA), and Martha McSally (R-AZ) – They are all sponsors of Grassley’s bill with Wyden. Grassley said the effort could help the GOP strengthen itself with the voting public, an issue the Democrats have been voting on for some time. He also noted that President Donald Trump has been supportive of his efforts on this front, and believes that passing him would help President Trump to be re-elected.

“I want to help President Trump get re-elected. Grassley said that President Trump is right to say that.” I give him credit for running six or seven months before he ever served as chairman of the commission and I put it up. It happens that Republicans do not have a health message, and that came out of resentment with the caucus leadership in our retreat a week ago on Wednesday. The Democrats have a very strong message, and you may have read the place where the President was irritated at the Oval Office by Secretary Azar because the President had so few health surveys, and the reason why the President has so few Voting so poor because Republicans are the United States Senate doesn’t work to support it. We have a good track record in the economy, job creation, the booming economy, but pay growth doesn’t mean as much if you spend all of your pay rise on expensive over-the-counter prescription drug surgeries every month. See the U.S. Senate. Sen. Daines in Montana will have a tougher race now as the governor announced against him. Senator McSally, Senator Ernst and Senator Collins need to be re-elected. Leader McConnell can help them get their ballot, and so I guess I’ve said it all too often that it’s the only bipartisan bill that can get a vote in the United States Senate, and we have to if so. let’s go ahead of the Democrats in healthcare because they have been offering us with voters in healthcare for a long period of time. It’s because the president has no front. He has to talk more about it, but he needs the Senate to move forward on our bill. “

Grassley is working to get more POP senators to support their efforts. More than a dozen are already doing so, but are seeking even greater support in convincing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to put his bill into force and force Pelosi’s hand to pass- the one outside the Senate. Asked to bring his case to his Republican colleagues, Grassley said they are already with him, and it is a purely political question whether they will join him.

“Well, I shouldn’t have to worry about politics because what we are doing is the best policy for conservatives,” Grassley said. “We are trying to save taxpayers money; we are trying to reduce corporate welfare subsidies which we condemn so often and all that. So we should not have to discuss politics. So it is all politics. We have no message. one message, and the price of prescription drugs is one of the top three or four issues in the election, and some polls say that is the number. In my Iowa state, I hear it all the time and Ernst does. vote, we will have no problem getting most Republicans on board and so far I think a lot of people would like to support our bill but they don’t know if it will come and why put your name on the line points if you may not have to deal with it? That’s why the president working with McConnell can get this bill and, once we have a bill, we will pass it. “

Asked what the public can do to help them support their bill, Grassley asked a Breitbart News audience to call his senators and support his bill – which is supported by the president. – through their sponsorship.

“Help the President of the United States deserve more credit from me for raising this topic because in the summer of 2018 he made a very important speech about the need to lower drug prices,” said Grassley. “He exposed the things he said during his campaign; he was elected and he wants to succeed. He wants a candidate for re-election. It will not happen unless your listeners, the Breitbart listeners, reach out to their U.S. senator.” to do two things: first, join the bill as a co-sponsor, and then urge Republican senators to urge McConnell to introduce him, and then praise the president for his direction, and to say that this is one of the top three or four major issues facing voters right now and the Democrats has overtaken us in health care messaging than we are. “We need to increase our messaging. There are a hundred ways health care can be talked about, but what really matters in consumers’ pocketbooks is the price of prescription drugs – it’s one of the three or four most important things and that’s a must to the movement if we want to re-elect the President of the United States, and we want to keep the majority in the United States Senate. “

LISTEN SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY (R-IA) AT THE BREITBART NEWS SATURDAY: