Exclusive: Stray Kids lights up New York’s Madison Square Garden as they embark on an ambitious world tour

“I just realized there were seats,” said Bang Chan, the leader of the Stray Kids. “I didn’t know there were seats!”

It was almost the end of the evening, and Stray Kids was about to conclude an electrifying concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden – the first stop on their ambitious “District 9: Unlock” world tour, which will take them to eight cities. across the United States before traveling to Asia and Europe this spring.

Throughout the night, which was filled with energetic performances and breathtaking talent displays, the whole place was standing, passionately singing and dancing the songs of the group – and it wasn’t until Stray Kids started to say goodbye that Bang Chan suddenly noticed that this whole position had been entirely voluntary.

Bursting with laughter, he asked the audience, “You’ve always been on your feet!” Aren’t you tired? You are fine? “

As far as we can tell, they were more than adequate. Based on the cheers of the crowd and the fervor with which they muddled over the music, it seemed pretty clear that the audience was having the best time of their lives. Even for K-pop spectators – who are often extremely familiar with Korean lyrics and able to sing with ease – the crowd at the Stray Kids concert in New York was particularly impressive for their eagerness to sing along with almost all the lyrics of the group in perfect unison.

This passion was not lost on Stray Kids, who more than once expressed his amazement at how well the audience knew his words. At one fun time of the night, the group stopped for a dramatic effect in the middle of an emotional ballad remix of “I am YOU” – and instead of waiting for the idols to continue singing, the crowd took the initiative to start singing the choir at full volume by themselves, making the Stray Kids members laugh when Bang Chan finally had to fall back.

But as lively and lively as the crowd was, all that energy was directly reflected by the members of Stray Kids, who themselves seemed to be enjoying the night to the fullest on stage.

The perfectly synchronized subtleties of K-pop choreography, as impressive as they are, can sometimes make it difficult for the idols to shine with spontaneity during their performances. But Stray Kids never hesitated to joke around with each other or let their personality shine through in the middle of a song, and when they weren’t busy wowing the crowd with their perfectly executed choreography, they were often eager to do each other – and their fans – laugh at their spontaneous and playful antics.

The group also added something special to the show by finding ways to incorporate new elements into their routines on every occasion: be it a haunting remix of their pre-debut track “Hellevator”, a powerful intro choreographed from “MIROH”, or a break from dancing too cute for words in the middle of “My Pace”, there were many surprises in store, even for fans who already know intimately the repertoire of Stray Kids.

Although “District 9: Unlock” marks the first official tour of Stray Kids’ world concerts, the group has already performed in the New York area; more recently, the group stopped in Newark last May during its presentation tour “Unveil Tour‘ I am… ‘”. And if this show proved that the idols were talented and promising artists who were ready to make their mark in the history of K-pop, their concert at Madison Square Garden clearly established that they are no longer recruits who always find their feet. Less than two years after their official debut, Stray Kids already gives off the air of experienced idols who are convinced of how to own the stage.

Changbin began the evening with a violent solo opening of the group’s first single “District 9”, the song that gave their name to their tour. And as the other members of Stray Kids headed individually to the center of the stage to start the song, the subtle changes they had made to the track already underlined how much the members had grown and matured since they had burst onto the stage with “District”. 9 ”in March 2018. There was something relaxed and self-confident in their way, even if they maintained the explosive energy that defines the track.

This easy confidence particularly shone during their unitary stages, during which Stray Kids divided into three groups to interpret new songs that showed their strengths and expertise. The dance line – Lee Know, Hyunjin and Felix – delighted the crowd and showed their sexy side with a fiery performance of “Wow”, while the singers IN and Seungmin serenaded the audience with a sweet interpretation of ” My world”. Finally, 3RACHA – composed of rappers Han, Changbin and Bang Chan – ripped the scene with a performance of “We Go” which managed to be both playful and wild at the same time.

Felix specifically mentioned this visible growth later that night when he asked his group mates, “When was our last performance (here)? Seven, eight months ago? It’s a long time. Coming back here to play for our first “Unlock” world tour here in New York makes me honestly feel that time has passed so quickly. “

“And not only,” he continued, “but from the start, from our training days until now, STAY (the official fandom of Stray Kids) has always supported us. Whenever we needed to you guys will always support us and give us love. You will always love us, and we love you the same way. And honestly, to feel this love for each other … “He then paused to laugh at himself, joking, “It sounds very cheesy.”

As the crowd cheered him on, he continued, “To express love for each other (like that), honestly, it makes me feel. And I really want to do a lot more for you. Coming here, I feel so happy and I’m so happy to be here. It is so good to show that we have grown, that we have accomplished a lot in recent years and so far. You are still growing up with us and you have to see this process… and you see yourself coming with us and running together towards the goal we want… honestly, you are the reason we are still wandering children, and you are the reason for which we are still here. So I just want to say thank you very much … I really believe in STAY. “

Bang Chan also highlighted the importance of the relationship between Stray Kids and their fans in his own remarks, explaining, “We have a very special motto:” Stray kids all over the world. But that doesn’t mean Stray Kids, like in us, will be everywhere all over the world … when we wrote the lyrics for this (phrase) in “District 9”, we meant everyone. We wanted to say each of you, everyone who got lost, everyone who struggled, everyone who lost – we really want to contact you. And that’s why we always say with pride: “Wandering children all over the world.”

The leader of the Stray Kids echoed a sentiment expressed poetically earlier in the concert, during a special introduction to their latest title, “Levanter”. A moving narrative read by Felix – and also posted on the screen for everyone to see – said: “Stray Children are not the only ones who got lost; those who got lost might not be No matter where. All the wandering steps come together to create a new route, and Stray Kids will be at each step … You and I, we all make sure that the wandering children stay. Not just “wandering children”, but stray children worldwide. “

Message Levanter:

“Stray Kids is not the only one to get lost; those who get lost can be anywhere. All the lost steps join to make a new route and Stray Kids will be at every step” #SKZUNLOCKinNYC pic. twitter.com/wekhU0Utnx

– dinner? (@chanduckies) January 30, 2020

In a way, it makes perfect sense that Stray Kids fans are so connected to music that they are part of the show itself. Not only are the songs and lyrics of the group relatable and inspiring, but the members themselves encourage their fans to find comfort and strength by joining the “Stray Kids family”, where even the lost are found.

As the idols prepared to say goodbye, Bang Chan told the crowd, “I promise that – not just me, but Stray Kids – we will be responsible for our wonderful STAY, and we promise to always do our best and to always improve. And we will give you the best 2020 of all time. To promise! It is because of you (that) we want to do more, because we feel that STAY is part of our family… we are all a big family. “

It was a promise he repeated fervently at the end of the night. “2020 will be a fantastic year!” Said the idol, smiling confidently at the enthusiastic crowd. “We promise to always improve, and we’ll make you spend the time of your life, and it’s a promise, okay?”

One thing is certain: if their concert in New York takes place, Stray Kids already succeeds in keeping this promise.

Special thanks to SubKulture Entertainment for inviting us to the show!

