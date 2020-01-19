Exclusive: The family of a dead woman pleads with victims of domestic violence to ask for help

The man who died in a Papatoetoe home after apparently killing his wife and seriously injuring their toddler faces jail time for crimes of domestic violence.

And his wife’s private family spoke, begging other women living with domestic violence to speak up, get up and seek help.

They never want to see another family deal with the grief they are struggling with – which they say was completely avoidable.

Sherine Nath, 32, and Riki Nath, 34, were found dead in a home in Sunnyside Cres on December 30.

Police found Sherine inside with her son, who was seriously injured. The little boy, who cannot be legally named, would slowly recover from the Starship Children’s Hospital.

Riki Nath was found dead in the home garage shortly after.

The deaths were referred to the coroner.

Her family told the Herald that Sherine “is loved by everyone.”

“She had the most beautiful and the most beautiful character.”

The Herald can now reveal that she had obtained a protection order against her 14-year-old husband shortly before her violent death.

Nath was to be sentenced by the Manukau District Court on January 23 for a previous attack on his family. Court documents provided to Herald by the presiding judge describes the facts in their entirety.

Nath pleaded guilty to injuring Sherine with the intention of injuring and another to threatening to injure their son. He faced a maximum sentence of three years in prison for the offense.

The police summary of the facts indicated that the attack took place on February 28 of last year at the home of Sunnyside Cres where they both lived.

At around 8:00 p.m., Nath got angry because Sherine hadn’t told her where she had gone after work several days earlier.

Sherine was sitting on her bed with her son and Nath entered and grabbed him by the roots of his hair, pulling his face against hers.

He demanded that she tell him where she had gone after work.

“The accused clasped the victim’s hair and hit his head in the forehead once, tripping him back,” said police.

Sherine Nath.

“The victim approached and held his son on the bed to try to protect him.”

Nath closed the bedroom door so their roommate didn’t hear any noise. He then ran to his wife and kicked her in the upper back.

“(Nath) threatened the victim that if he left him, he would harm himself and his son,” said the police summary.

Sherine did not go to the police immediately. Her sister Sagrika Kumar told the Herald that Sherine told her family about the March attack.

“We took her to the family of the doctor’s wife to urge victims of violence to seek help immediately because she had massive bruises on her back,” said Kumar. “We then reported this to the police.”

Sherine moved with her parents that day and a protection order was granted to keep Nath away from her and the child.

Kumar said that his sister’s relationship with Nath was “from top to bottom”.

But she only spoke of domestic violence after the attack for which Nath was charged.

“We were all so worried about her,” said Kumar. “We certainly did not want her to come back to him …

“The police also advised us not to return to Riki that day, so Sherine and (her son) both moved into the family home.”

Kumar said his sister was relieved to be away from her abusive husband.

“She was beautiful and happy, every opportunity she found has spent it with our family and (her son).

“We often went out for meals, we went swimming and going to the park together.”

But Kumar said that Nath had “manipulated” his sister for a while to “come back.”

He forced her to change the protection order and she returned to Papatoetoe shortly before her death.

Kumar said that when the police told his family that Sherine had been killed and that her son was fighting for her life, they were “shocked”.

“When we heard the news, we were very upset and remained incredulous,” said Kumar.

“Our family united despite their broken hearts and found strength through (Sherine’s son), and prayed for her recovery.

Police at the Sunnyside Crescent in Papatoetoe, where Riki and Sherine Nath died. Photo / Dean Purcell

“We were overwhelmed by everything, but so grateful that our little boy was here fighting and succeeded.”

Kumar said that she and the other two sisters of Sherine had not left the infant’s side. “(He) is recovering well,” she said.

“All the best people in the medical sector take care of him and he is well assured by their hands as well as by the prayers and blessings of all who have been sent.”

“We, sisters, stayed with him by his side and recovered from day one – praying and being there for him, always talking to him and reassuring him that he is not alone and that he is surrounded by loved ones.

“The little one is the center of our family now and we all want the best for him.

“Sherine loved her more than anything and she left her soul – her son – behind us and as a family, we promised our sister and daughter that we will watch and love him as she does.”

Kumar said the boy had “lightened our hearts” since the death of his mother. “He gave us so much strength during this time and we see Sherine through him,” she said.

“And every time he says he loves us and hugs us, it definitely takes away our pain from losing our loved one.”

Riki Nath.

Kumar said her sister was “brave” and urged other women to do whatever it takes to protect themselves if they were living with violence.

“A request from our family is to stand up and take action if you are going through this yourself,” she told The Herald.

“A tragedy as big as this has hit us hard and this is the worst thing that can happen with domestic violence and we certainly do not want anyone going through such a heartbreaking situation as this.

“There are many organizations that fight domestic violence and once you have (asked) for help, it is important not to go back to your previous partner.

“I know there is a fear of speaking out in some communities, fearing that the problem will spread from house to house rather than being (solved)”.

Court documents reveal that, under the protection order, Nath was tasked with undertaking an assessment and following an appropriate non-violence program “as soon as possible”.

The only person who could cancel or revoke the order or have the details changed was Sherine.

Nath had never appeared in court before.

He was born and raised in Fiji and moved to New Zealand in 2006, where he met Sherine.

Acquire help

• Shine, free national helpline from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily – 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women’s shelter: a free national crisis line operates 24/7 – 0800 shelter or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: to provide specialized cultural services to African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. 24/7 crisis line 0800 742 58