Exclusive The Flood Trailer Starring Lena Headey

Distinctive The Flood Trailer Starring Lena Headey

ComingSoon.internet has the exceptional U.S. trailer for The Flood, the future drama starring Lena Headey (Match of Thrones). Established to launch in the U.S. on Friday, May well 1 from Samuel Goldwyn Movies, you can examine out the trailer now in the player beneath!

Hardened immigration officer Wendy (Lena Headey) is presented a superior-profile situation, judged on her capacity to speedily and clinically reject candidates. By means of her interrogation, she will have to uncover whether Haile (Ivanno Jeremiah) has a sinister cause for trying to get asylum.

The Flood sees Lena Headey along with Activity of Thrones co-star Iain Glen just take on just one of the most explosive subject areas in modern-day politics.

The movie was composed by Helen Kingston (The Carrier, Googly) and directed by Anthony Woodley (Outpost 11, The Provider). Amira Ghazalla (Carnival Row) and Jack Gordon (Northern Soul) also star in the movie. The Flood is generated by Luke Healy and executive manufactured by Matthew Helderman, Merlin Merton, Julie-Ann Uggla, Maria Walker, and Mike Woodley.

After paying out time volunteering in the Calais Jungle the filmmakers wanted to be truthful to the refugee knowledge, keeping away from any cinematic bells and whistles and leaving The Flood deliberately understated and unembellished. The filmmakers researched intensely, basing the script on true stories and interviews with ex-Home Office environment officials. The consequence is 1 of the handful of feature films that examine what’s going on just about every working day at our borders.