Exclusive The Postcard Killings Clip Showcasing Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Unique The Postcard Killings Clip That includes Jeffrey Dean Morgan

ComingSoon.net has an exceptional clip for The Postcard Killings, the characteristic adaptation based on James Patterson and Liza Marklund’s bestselling novel starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Lifeless, Supernatural, Watchmen) and Famke Janssen (How to Get Absent with Murder, X-Men franchise, When They See Us). You can check out the clip now in the player underneath and get the movie listed here!

Related: The Postcard Killings Trailer Starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Famke Janssen

In The Postcard Killings, Detective Jacob Kanon’s (Jeffery Dean Morgan) environment is destroyed when his daughter and son-in-regulation are brutally murdered in London. Not able to sit idly by and do nothing at all, Jacob travels to London to get the solutions he wants. As he learns of equivalent heinous murders taking place across Europe – every preceded by a postcard despatched to a community journalist – Jacob is in a race against time to stop the killings and find justice for his little female.

Decide up your copy of the guide right here!

The solid also incorporates Cush Jumbo (The Great Wife), Joachim Król (The Wall), Steven Waterproof coat (Rocketman), and Denis O’Hare (Dallas Prospective buyers Club).

Relevant: Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Direct Screen Gems’ Shrine

The movie is directed by Academy Award winner Danis Tanovic (No Man’s Land, Achievements) and was prepared by Andrew Stern, Ellen Furman, Liza Marklund, and Tove Alsterdal. Morgan also govt manufactured.

The Postcard Killings is available now on Digital and On Demand.

We are a participant in the Amazon Expert services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program made to provide a signifies to generate fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated web-sites.