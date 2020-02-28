[exclusive:-tokyo-has-no-‘plan-b’-for-online-games-even-with-coronavirus]



February 28, 2020

By Ami Miyazaki

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo has no Approach B for this year’s Summertime Olympics in spite of alarm over the spread of the coronavirus in Japan and in other places with below 5 months in advance of the celebration, a senior official stated on Friday.

“There will not be 1 little bit of transform in holding the Video games as planned,” Katsura Enyo, deputy director general of the Tokyo 2020 Preparation Bureau at the city governing administration, explained to Reuters.

Obtaining organized for many years and invested some $12 billion, Japan is keen to quell fears the Games may be named off, postponed or moved to a various place due to the virus.

While on the decrease in China wherever it originated, the flu-like disease is going fast about the entire world, which includes much more than 200 cases and 5 fatalities in Japan.

Global Olympic Committee (IOC) president and former fencing champion Thomas Bach bolstered Tokyo’s stance on Thursday, saying his group was “fully committed” to keeping the Olympics on program.

In a phone job interview, Enyo claimed organizers ended up “facing up to” the coronavirus – but it would not derail the July 24-Aug. 9 occasion. “We are not even considering of when or in what contingency we might make a decision issues. There is no imagined of transform at all in my intellect,” she reported.

Some Japanese media have described organizers have been considering suspending the Video games for 6 months to a calendar year, but Enyo denied that. “No such discussion is going on,” she explained, introducing that preparations had been on monitor.

Japan is, having said that, thinking of scaling back the Olympic torch relay due to the coronavirus threat.

And in spite of its optimism about the Olympics, Japan has canceled quite a few sporting occasions.

Tokyo’s Yomiuri Giants will play two pre-time baseball game titles in an empty stadium, although the Tokyo Marathon will acquire place on Sunday with elite runners only.

The state has also experienced far more than 700 coronavirus situations and four other fatalities on a cruise liner quarantined off Yokohama.

Japan has designed a raft of new amenities for the Games, including a 156.9 billion yen ($one.42 billion) Countrywide Stadium, and hoped for a big strengthen in tourism, which Primary Minister Shinzo Abe has built a cornerstone of his financial system.

But marketplaces have started pricing in the chance of a canceled Olympics, with the Dentsu Team advertisement agency’s share selling price hammered as investors fret about its higher exposure.

The quadrennial sporting showpiece was final referred to as off because of to Environment War Two but doubts about Tokyo have grown considering that Organizing Committee main govt Toshiro Muto claimed he was “seriously concerned” the virus would pour “cold water” on their momentum.

On the other hand, a London mayoral candidate’s recommendation that the British capital – which hosted the 2012 Summer time Olympics – could acquire them once again if essential drew sharp responses from Japan.

And in its latest statement on the concern, the IOC claimed preparations for Tokyo 2020 “continue as planned” and it experienced “full confidence” in authorities to just take all necessary actions.

(Reporting by Ami Miyazaki More reporting by Karolos Grohmann in Athens Crafting by Elaine Lies Modifying by Andrew Cawthorne)