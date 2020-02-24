[Exclusive: U.S. needs Afghan president to postpone prepared inauguration -sources]



By Jonathan Landay and Arshad Mohammed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States needs Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to defer his 2nd-phrase inauguration about concerns it could inflame an election feud with his political rival and jeopardize U.S.-led peacemaking attempts, two resources common with the subject mentioned on Monday.

Ghani claimed victory previous 7 days in a disputed Sept. 28 election and strategies to just take the oath of workplace on Thursday, an Afghan official said. His opponent, Abdullah Abdullah, Ghani’s former deputy, also proclaimed himself the winner and is preparing a parallel inauguration, in accordance to Afghan media reviews.

The competing promises, neither of which Washington has recognized, threaten a U.S.-led peace procedure that acquired a improve on Saturday with the start out of a week-very long reduction in violence that is to culminate on Saturday with the signing of a U.S.-Taliban offer on a U.S. troop withdrawal.

The U.S.-Taliban agreement is to be followed by inter-Afghan talks on a political settlement to finish a long time of war.

But the Ghani-Abdullah feud threatens to further more complicate the naming of a delegation to negotiate with the insurgents, a course of action already mired in delays and disputes.

A source common with the make any difference claimed that for the reason that of those concerns, U.S. Specific Agent Zalmay Khalilzad, who has been in Kabul considering the fact that past week, desires Ghani to hold off his planned inauguration to a second five-12 months phrase.

The U.S. State Office and White Dwelling did not right away reply to requests for comment. The Afghan Embassy in Washington declined comment.

President Donald Trump has built the withdrawal of the approximately 13,000 U.S. provider members from Afghanistan a significant overseas coverage objective. An agreement with the Taliban to finish America’s longest war could enhance Trump’s re-election prospects.

A former senior Afghan formal said Khalilzad, an Afghan-born veteran U.S. diplomat, was urgent Ghani to postpone the ceremony and attempting to persuade Abdullah to do the very same to maintain the peace process.

The resources asked for anonymity due to the fact of the sensitivity of the make a difference.

VOTE-RIGGING ALLEGATIONS

The former senior Afghan formal said that even if there was an “inclusive” delegation picked out to speak with the Taliban, the Ghani-Abdullah feud could “spill into the negotiating approach.”

U.S. allies also appeared to share U.S. fears that the dispute could hamper the peace method, with NATO’s civilian consultant to Kabul contacting on Monday for “calm, dialogue and compromise by all political leaders.”

Crafting on Twitter, Nicholas Kay urged “all events to prioritize the peace course of action and nationwide unity. NATO does not guidance steps by any get together that boost tensions or the risk of violence.”

There are about four,000 non-U.S. NATO troops in Afghanistan.

China, which has a border with Afghanistan, stated it welcomed a “possible” U.S. Taliban deal.

The official Xinhua news company quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian as saying that overseas forces ought to be withdrawn in a way that avoids “a safety vacuum, which terrorist companies may choose edge of.”

The Sept. 28 presidential election vote-counting system was beset by allegations of rigging, complex issues with biometric devices utilized for voting and other irregularities.

The Unbiased Election Commission stated on Feb. 18 that Ghani had won 50.64 % of the vote, while Abdullah was named the runner-up with 39.52 p.c.

Abdullah turned down the final results, and stated he would name his personal Cabinet. Last weekend, he named loyalists as governors to two provinces.

U.S. forces invaded Afghanistan in 2001 to topple the Taliban rulers who offered the sanctuary in which the al Qaeda militant group prepared the Sept. 11, 2001, assaults on New York and Washington that killed practically 3,000 men and women.

The U.S. troops stationed in Afghanistan are component of a U.S-led NATO mission that is schooling and assisting Afghan forces and carrying out counterterrorism functions to prop up the Kabul federal government and reduce an al Qaeda resurgence.

