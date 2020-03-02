[Exclusive: UBS CEO Ermotti poised to get Swiss Re chairman role – resources]



FILE Photo: Swiss lender UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti addresses a news meeting in Zurich, Switzerland February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

March 2, 2020

ZURICH (Reuters) – UBS Group Main Executive Sergio Ermotti is poised to develop into chairman of Swiss Re future yr following leaving the helm of Switzerland’s major bank, 3 persons familiar with the subject told Reuters.

UBS past month named ING Main Govt Ralph Hamers to thrive Ermotti as CEO of the world’s premier wealth manager as of Nov. 1.

Ermotti, who has operate UBS due to the fact 2011, has been coy about his upcoming career path. When news of the Hamers appointment emerged, Ermotti declined comment on speculation that he would finally switch UBS Chairman Axel Weber, who has reported he intends to continue being in the article right up until 2022.

Swiss financial marketplace veteran Walter Kielholz has been chairman of Swiss Re considering that 2009 and joined the board of directors of what was then Swiss Reinsurance Co Ltd in 1998.

He is expected to be re-elected at the Swiss Re annual shareholder conference following month, then would phase down in time for Ermotti to come to be chairman of the world’s second-most significant reinsurer as of the 2021 annual conference, the people explained.

UBS declined comment. Swiss Re experienced no fast comment.

(Reporting by Rob Cox and Oliver Hirt Additonal reporting by Paul Arnold writing by Michael Shields editing by John O’Donnell)