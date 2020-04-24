Exco: Penang recorded 343 domestic violence situations in 2019 may well not reflect accurate photo | Malaysia

Chong mentioned the get the job done the NGOs did had been crucial to support domestic violence victims and stressed the significance of educating the modern society in being familiar with gender equality. — Image by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE Town, April 24 — Penang recorded a total of 343 domestic violence instances last yr with a bulk of the instances in the north-east district of the island, said state exco Chong Eng.

The Women of all ages, Spouse and children Enhancement, Gender Inclusiveness and Religions Other Than Islam Committee chairman explained 148 circumstances have been on the island when 195 conditions have been on the mainland.

“These numbers, nonetheless, may not replicate the actual circumstance in our group. We believe that with each and every 1 reported scenario, there may well be 5 to 10 circumstances that go unreported,” she mentioned in a statement issued currently.

She claimed domestic violence comes about to men, gals and small children, but out of the 343 documented cases last calendar year, a total 332 circumstances or 96.7 for each cent ended up inflicted by guys.

Chong was citing formal studies released by the law enforcement for the condition legislative assembly on April 17.

According to the figures, there were being 112 instances in the north-east district of the island, 36 in the southwest district, 61 in North Seberang Perai, 86 in Central Seberang Perai and 48 in South Seberang Perai.

Out of the 343 conditions, a the greater part of the victims are aged among 36 and 59 yrs previous (151 instances) adopted by 22 to 35 many years previous (127 instances), 60 yrs and over (42 circumstances), 13 to 21 several years aged (20 situations) and a few cases involving children under 12 many years old.

A bulk of the situations also involved feminine victims (274 instances) whilst 69 conditions concerned male victims.

Nonetheless, only 10 defense orders have been issued very last yr, wherever 3 were intermediate protection orders and 7 were being protection orders.

Only 105 of the 343 scenarios were being billed in courtroom even though 55 were convicted right after full trials, 10 experienced pled responsible and ended up sentenced, although seven were discharged and acquitted.

A overall 63 circumstances were being dropped, 50 labelled as no even more action, 33 ended up discharged not amounting to an acquittal and 20 nonetheless pending additional action by the police.

Chong mentioned the condition authorities has set apart RM100,000 for non-governmental organisations (NGO) that are providing counselling, intervention, 24-hour helpline, crisis shelters and more to domestic abuse victims.

She stated the do the job the NGOs did ended up vital to guidance domestic violence victims and stressed the significance of educating the culture in understanding gender equality for additional effective intervention initiatives.

“I would like to thank NGOs that have tirelessly labored all-around the clock to assistance victims and survivors of domestic violence through the recent MCO period of time,” she mentioned.