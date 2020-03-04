[Excursion the gentle fantastic with stars and heroes]

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)-Mark your calendars for March 28, as a listing of regional stars…business leaders, superior profile personalities, and even Richland County Deputies all hit the dance ground for Epworth Children’s Property.

According to Cpl. Mark Laureano, who you may possibly figure out as a normal on A&E’s Dwell PD software, Epworth is a exclusive location that is around not only his coronary heart, but Sheriff Leon Lott’s.

Deputy Summer months Frazier says the event will acquire area at River Bluff Substantial University on the 28th. Tickets are $30 each, which goes to Epworth.

You can study extra about the occasion, Right here or on the Facebook Party Web page Below.

