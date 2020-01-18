EXID Hani’s brother serves awkward dishes

EXID’s Hani and his brother showed their hilarious sibling dynamics in the latest episode of “The Manager”!

Hani appeared as a guest in the January 18 episode of the reality show MBC, which gave viewers a glimpse into her daily life.

At one point, she and her manager went out to eat with her brother Ahn Tae Hwan, who asked how the shooting of her drama had gone on that day. Hani manager Song Sung Ho praised his game, commenting, “It’s a natural one.”

Ahn Tae Hwan asked the manager, “Doesn’t she drop her phone a lot?” Song Sung Ho replied, “I don’t think she gave up on him.” this time … do you remember the iPod Nano incident? You don’t remember, do you? “

He continued, “[Hani] told me she had to go on a trip, so I lent her my iPod Nano. Then she came back from her trip, and the metal was chipped in the corners. So I asked him, “What happened? Did you drop that? “And she replied shamelessly,” Yes. “”

While Hani laughed in embarrassment, his brother continued laughing: “There was a time when I bought an electronic device [online]. I asked my mom over the phone, “Mom, has he arrived yet?” And she said yes. I asked her what it looked like, and she said, “Your sister is opening it right now.” “Ahn Tae Hwan then made a joke, trembling in fear, remembering,” I said, “Stop right now. Take your hands off. “

Song Sung Ho remarked, “[Hani] easily loses her possessions,” and Ahn Tae Hwan agreed, “Her wallet, her phone …” Song Sung Ho replied, “She doesn’t put her credit card in her wallet.” ; she just puts it in her bag. “

While looking at the studio footage, Jun Hyun Moo replied sympathetically, “It’s because [if she put them in her wallet], she would lose the whole wallet.” Exclaimed Hani, “That’s exactly it ! “

Watch the full episode of “The Manager” below!

Watch now

How do you feel in this article?