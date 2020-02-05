EXID Solji announces decision to separate from Banana Culture + agency

Solji of EXID has decided not to renew his contract with Banana Culture Entertainment.

On February 5, Xportsnews announced that Solji’s contract with Banana Culture Entertainment had expired, leaving LE the only EXID member of the company.

Following the information, Solji posted on her Instagram account confirming that she had left the agency. His message reads as follows:

Hello, this is EXID’s Solji.

I left Banana Culture Entertainment after long discussions over a long period.

I want to express my gratitude to everyone at Banana Culture Entertainment who helped me receive such overwhelming love.

Above all, I am truly grateful to LEGGO to the point that I can’t even express it in words!

I’m going to work hard to return the love I received with even more music!

Please continue to send lots of support to me and to EXID members in the future.

Everyone, take care of your health and have a nice day!

However, a source from Banana Culture Entertainment commented, “Solji’s contract has not yet been terminated. We are currently in discussions and his contract will not expire until June. “

Solji renewed her contract with Banana Culture Entertainment in May 2019, and she promoted through her personal YouTube channel and sang dramas such as “Love with Flaws” and “Perfume” for OSTs.

Recently, Hyelin from EXID also decided not to renew her contract with the agency in January, and she is currently looking for a new agency. Jeonghwa and Hani of EXID chose not to renew their contracts in May 2019. Since then, Hani has joined Sublime Artist Agency and Jeonghwa has joined J, WIDE-Company.

As the EXID contract with their Japanese agency is still active, the group will continue to promote as a team in Japan until June.

Source (1) (2)

