[exid’s-hani,-hwang-seong-eon,-and-far-more-share-ultimate-views-on-“xx”]

The actors of “XX” bid farewell to their drama.

Co-produced by MBC and Playlist, “XX” is a net drama that achieved 10 million sights all through its operate. The solid shared their thoughts ahead of the airing of the ultimate episode.

EXID’s Hani appeared as Yoon Nana, a refreshing character who took a agency stance against cheaters. She started, “Yoon Nana and I share numerous similarities. Yoon Nana is somebody who led the drama with various associations with other people, so I contemplated a whole lot about this varied but reliable character.”

Hwang Seung Eon played the bar proprietor Lee Roo Mi. The actress reported, “I preferred that Lee Roo Mi was an individual who recognized particularly what she could do without having baseless confidence and pushed ahead with out hesitation. I targeted on showing her interior pain and hoped that viewers would be ready to sympathize with her.”

Bae In Hyuk portrayed Danny, who was straightforward and loyal to his thoughts. “He has a chilly very first impression, but he is considerate, gentle, and kindhearted. He also shows his masculine aspect at periods, so I explained the character as a guy with surprises.”

Lee Jong Gained played the element of Wang Jung Deun, who’s a close friend several persons want to have by their aspect. “Wang Jung Deun’s allure is his capacity to sympathize as a human remaining with persons regardless of gender. I really have a good friend who’s a girl that is very similar to Yoon Nana, so we talked a good deal and it was beneficial.”

Hani and Hwang Seung Eon filled the display screen with rigidity. The EXID member claimed, “All of the actors were very good instructors and trainers. They worried together with me, and I’m grateful to everyone who conversed with me.” Hwang Seung Eon additional, “Out of all people I have satisfied via work, Hani was the particular person who experienced the most very similar frame of mind as me. Our chemistry was seriously very good, and just the fact that I achieved her was actually comforting.”

The final episode of “XX” airs on February 21.

