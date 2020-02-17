[exid’s-hani-reveals-the-surprising-response-to-her-performing-in-“xx”-that-designed-her-joyful]

EXID’s Hani has shared her thoughts and feelings on the reaction to her new drama “XX”!

The idol-turned-actress is now starring in the MBC and Playlist drama as Yoon Nana, the vengeful head bartender of a fashionable speakeasy bar named XX.

In a freshly launched interview with YTN Star, Hani remarked, “I feel [being a celebrity] is a job that forces you to to consistently try new factors in everyday living. Performing is a person of all those items.”

She also spoke fondly of her character, commenting, “I’m creating a fresh start off as Nana in ‘XX,’ and I like that I’m equipped to appear at the environment in a new way and master about relationships with other people [through the role].”

When asked about the similarities concerning her character and her actual-life character, Hani replied, “I believe we’re equivalent in the way that, when a little something sudden occurs, I have a tendency to consider about it on my personal. I try out to take care of it by myself, to have an understanding of it on my individual and transfer on. But it’s essentially less difficult to get about some thing if you open up about it. I have a challenging time carrying out that, so I spent various yrs attempting to correct that about myself, and I imagine I have gotten a whole lot much better. I consider it would make it simpler to retain associations.”

As for how they differ, Hani discovered, “Unlike Nana, I’m not nosy and I don’t are inclined to get involved in other people’s affairs. In real daily life, I’m not that outgoing, and I have a tough time telling other people, ‘I assure that I’m right.’ I’m not fantastic at saying points like ‘I’m positive about this.’”

Ultimately, Hani shared that she had been especially happy by a distinct response to her acting. She noticed that there ended up remarks on clips of “XX” in which persons had published, “The actress appears to be like like Hani.”

“I also noticed individuals go away comments on posts about the drama indicating, ‘I clicked on this simply because the actress appeared like Hani, but it turned out to really be Hani,’” she explained with a chortle. “I felt like individuals had witnessed me as the character to start with and foremost, which created me truly happy and very pleased.”

Hani added, “I hope that in the potential, men and women will see me in an performing challenge and wonder, ‘Who is that?’”

Watch Hani in the latest episode of “XX” with English subtitles down below!

Look at Now

Resource (1)