[exiled-dalai-lama-marks-80-a-long-time-as-tibet’s-spiritual-chief]

Tibetan religious chief the Dalai Lama gestures as he comes at a lodge in Darmstadt, Germany, September 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW DELHI, Feb 22 — The Dalai Lama on Saturday marked the 80th anniversary of his enthronement as the non secular leader of Tibet, a posture held virtually solely in exile and as a focus on of frequent vilification by the Chinese state.

Hundreds of miles from Lhasa’s imposing one,000-home Potala Palace, the sandal-wearing monk now ministers to his fellow Tibetan exiles from Dharamsala in the foothills of the Indian Himalaya.

He continues to be the universally recognised confront of the movement for Tibetan autonomy, but the global spotlight he savored immediately after winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 has dimmed and the deluge of invitations to hobnob with earth leaders and Hollywood stars has slowed.

Partly simply because the ageing leader has slash back again on his punishing travel program, but also due to China’s escalating financial and political clout.

Beijing accuses the 84-12 months-old Dalai Lama of wanting to split China, and on a regular basis refers to him as a “wolf in a monk’s gown”.

His business stated there would be no commemoration of the anniversary and a instructing party scheduled for March — that normally would entice devotees from throughout the planet — has been cancelled over coronavirus fears.

Born into a peasant family in the Tibetan village of Taksar on July 6, 1935, he was discovered as the incarnation of Tibetan Buddhism’s supreme religious leader at the age of two soon after finding out objects that belonged to his predecessor.

He was presented the identify Jetsun Jamphel Ngawang Lobsang Yeshe Tenzin Gyatso — Holy Lord, Gentle Glory, Compassionate Defender of the Religion and Ocean of Wisdom — and two a long time later on arrived in Lhasa the place he was formally enthroned as the 14th Dalai Lama.

In 1950, aged 15, he was rapidly enthroned as head of condition following the Chinese military invaded Tibet.

For the next nine several years he tried using to retain Tibetans out of harm’s way. But the exertion unsuccessful in 1959 when China crushed a well-liked rebellion.

Fearing for his lifestyle, the young monk trekked via the Himalayas accompanied by a 37-potent entourage, and crossed into exile in India.

There he set up a governing administration-in-exile and launched a campaign to reclaim Tibet that slowly progressed into an enchantment for increased autonomy — the so-referred to as “center way” approach.

Successor?

It is unclear how, or even irrespective of whether, the current Dalai Lama’s successor will be named, but number of religious leaders have had to give the make a difference as considerably considered.

The hundreds of years-outdated practice requires senior monks to interview in some cases hundreds of younger boys to see irrespective of whether they recognise products that belonged to the Dalai Lama and decide on a single as a reincarnation.

But the 14th Dalai Lama declared in 2011 that he may be the past, looking for to preempt any try by China to title its have successor.

Official negotiations with Beijing broke down in 2010 just after earning no headway.

The subsequent yr the Dalai Lama introduced he was retiring from politics, ending centuries of Tibetan tradition to make way for a new chief elected by exiled Tibetans all-around the entire world.

In his India exile he has been addressed as an honoured visitor — an formal plan stance that has been a supply of tension with Beijing. — AFP