[exiled-morales-states-fears-fraud-in-up-coming-bolivia-vote,-or-coup-following]

March three, 2020

By Juan Bustamante and Nicolás Misculin

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Bolivian previous President Evo Morales, who resigned final yr below force from the armed forces, claims he is confident his political celebration will gain re-operate elections scheduled for May, but fears they will be fraudulent or followed by a coup.

In an job interview with Reuters in Argentina, exactly where Morales is residing in exile, the socialist previous leader accused the “right” and the United States of preventing his presidential or Senate candidacies, and of attempting to maintain his Movement to Socialism (MAS) out of power.

He cited a not too long ago released independent evaluation of the election he was in the beginning judged to have won in Oct by two scientists at MIT’s Election Details and Science Lab as proof for his assert.

An Group of American States audit that discovered really serious irregularities in Oct was flawed, the review mentioned, and concluded that it was “very likely” Morales gained the vote by the 10 share points needed to avoid a operate-off.

Morales has been barred from jogging in the May perhaps polls but is backing his previous economy minister, Luis Arce Catacora, as the MAS candidate.

“We are guaranteed that we are likely to get the elections. Only a fraud or a coup can get in the way,” Morales reported.

“We are preparing internally on how to consider care of the vote. And if we win, then the coup,” he additional, confident his rivals would attempt to unseat his party.

Morales, who resigned on Nov. 10 following the OAS audit, termed for a serious sanction against OAS Secretary-Standard Luis Almagro and the audit team in reaction to the new investigation, which has stirred global discussion.

“Unfortunately, the technique applied by the OAS is uncited and untested in just the subject [of election science], and it is not likely that this technique can be justified within the industry,” Jack R. Williams, just one of the authors of the review, advised Reuters in an e mail.

The OAS, in a assertion on Friday, dismissed the evaluation as “unscientific.”

Morales, 60, faces expenses of sedition and terrorism related to accusations from the interim governing administration that he has been stirring unrest because resigning.

He did not rule out taking his promises of a coup in Oct, which he says the OAS promoted, to the Global Court docket of Justice in The Hague.

In the meantime, he awaits an chance to return to Bolivia and tries to remain in form with a strict training program.

