Existence following the DeAndre Hopkins trade

The Houston Texans now have two next-spherical draft possibilities, which modifications their total 2020 NFL Draft in comparison to a 7 days back.

When the offer gets to be finalized for the Houston Texans to trade All-Pro large receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson, a next-spherical choose and an trade of fourth-round picks, the Texans’ draft model has to formally modify as nicely.

There is most likely no way the Texans will be selecting a operating back in the second round as they’ll have David Johnson and Duke Johnson both of those remaining the best selections at the posture, which could be interesting for the offense.

What will not be thrilling is figuring out that Hopkins won’t be the most important alternative to go the football for Deshaun Watson, this means the 2020 NFL Draft will be a place where the Texans will truly have to have to glance for a leading-tier wide receiver if possible in the 2nd round.

The Texans could usually glance into a trade situation, but that is nonetheless an mysterious, so really don’t be amazed if the Texans decide on a broad receiver to take the place of Hopkins in the second spherical.

Houston as constantly will also be doing the job on their offensive line, with a need to include depth to the guard and tackle positions, as they just made the decision this week to not tender an offer to Roderick Johnson.

This will be a incredibly critical part of the draft for Houston. Bear in mind, past yr two of their first three picks (one particular 1st round, two 2nd spherical) went to the offensive line when they selected Tytus Howard at tackle in the to start with round, adopted by a second-spherical choose of Max Scharping.

Both equally of those people players are tentatively scheduled to engage in a large position for the offensive line of the Texans this future year, so be on the lookout for not only their improvement from 12 months one to yr two, but also whom the Texans choose to keep constructing to the offensive line.

With some of the decisions made by Invoice O’Brien and his internal circle of football determination makers, the 2020 NFL Draft is of utmost importance for the Texans. With no very first-spherical decide on for this year — and next calendar year way too — they just can’t afford to pay for to swing and miss out on with this draft at all.

Houston still has a good possibility to have a solid draft with eight total picks at the second, so anticipate the Texans to make some strong choices, but also know just like they did last calendar year, the Texans will make some calculated hazards with their options as perfectly.

Following is a mock draft for all eight choices the Texans will be earning in late April.