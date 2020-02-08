Exit surveys predict a triple bond with the Irish government

February 8 (UPI) – Exit surveys predict an unprecedented triple draw – and a high likelihood of Sinn Féin joining the next government – during the Irish elections on Saturday.

The Irish Times / Ipsos MRBI poll found that nationalists Sinn Féin received 22.3 percent of the vote, Fianna Fáil 22.2 percent and Fine Gael 22.4 percent.

The rest of the votes went to the Greens (7.9 percent), Labor (4.6 percent), Social Democrats (3.4 percent), Solidarity before Profit (2.8 percent) and Independent / Other (14.5 percent) ).

The poll included 5,376 respondents who voted at 250 locations across Ireland on Saturday.

According to the Irish Times, the survey has a margin of 1.3 percent.

Another Ipsos MRBI survey released this week showed greater support for Sinn Féin, which led with 25 percent, followed by Fianna Fáil with 23 percent and Fine Gael with 20 percent.

When the last numbers are available after the votes have been counted, the outcome of the election depends entirely on the ability of the parties to convert their share of the vote into seats in the Dail Éireann – the lower house of the Irish Parliament.

Party leaders are likely to be forced to negotiate coalitions, although they apparently did not want to do so at the start of the elections.

During the election, Fianna Fáil boss Micheál Martin excluded the coalition with Fine Gael or Sinn Féin, while Fine Gael boss Leo Varadkar stated that he would not join the government with Sinn Féin, but could be open to a deal with Fianna Fáil ,

During the riots, Sinn Féin was shunned by Irish voters as the wing of the Republicans, but has tapped voters’ disappointment with rising rents, hospital bed shortages, and insurance costs.

Officials will begin counting votes on Sunday and full results are expected on Monday or Tuesday.