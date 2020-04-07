EXO and EXO-L Celebrate the 8th anniversary of Debut

EXO and EXO-L fans showed their love for the group’s eighth birthday!

EXO debuted on April 8, 2012, meaning the group is now eight years old. After midnight on KST on his birthday, fans posted the hashtag # 우리 의 _ 청춘 _ 시대 는 _ 엑소 라고 _ 부른다 (“Our youth is called EXO”) to the top of the Twitter trend.

Shortly after midnight, Baekhyun tweak with the hashtag and said, “Our youth is called EXO-L! I love you, EXO-L !!!!!!!!!”

부른다 의 청춘 시대 는 엑소 엘 이라고 부른다! 엑소 엑소 엘 사랑한다 사랑한다 !!!!!!!!!!!! 부른다 부른다 부른다 부른다 사랑한다 부른다 부른다 부른다

– Baekhyun_EXO (@B_hundred_Hyun) April 7, 2020

He also tweeted, “Thank you, EXO-L. I miss you so much … It’s been a while, I miss you” with a crying emoji.

고마워 엘 너무 보고 싶다… at 515… ..?

– Baekhyun_EXO (@B_hundred_Hyun) April 7, 2020

미공개 사진 투척! pic.twitter.com/77mtAeG2XA

– Baekhyun_EXO (@B_hundred_Hyun) April 7, 2020

Through her Instagram, Kai posted a photo of her with the caption “120408.” He added the comment, “I miss you so much.”

Check out the tweets from the fans below!

ONLY, WE HAVE OUR PROMISE.

ONLY, WE DON’T LIKE.

ONLY, WE ARE AWESOME.

EXO & EXO-L’S, WE ARE GOING TO BE IN 8️⃣TERNITY. ?? # 8YearswithEXO # 우리 의 _ 청춘 _ 시대 는 _ 엑소 라고 _ 부른다 pic.twitter.com/ziGgkvi72n

– ??? ⚽️ (@TheChanBaeker) April 7, 2020

“even if we are born again, let us meet”

– Kim Junmyeon? # EXO8thAnnibersari @ weareoneEXO # 우리 의 _ 청춘 _ 시대 는 _ 엑소 라고 _ 부른다 pic.twitter.com/eerNXwQqEh

– 9 ʙᴏʏꜱ ᴄᴏɴꜱᴛᴀɴᴛ ᴼ₂ (@ parkride61) April 7, 2020

fun for the 8th? wait next year @weareoneEXO # 우리 의 _ 청춘 _ 시대 는 _ 엑소 라고 _ 부른다 pic.twitter.com/r87cd7aFFp

– ??????? ☁️ (@ejaas_) April 7, 2020

Happy Thanksgiving 8 for EXO, Thank you for being so young and supporting me when I need it, absolutely no words to explain about how much I love you, EXO-Ls love you? # 우리 의 _ 청춘 _ 시대 는 _ 엑소 라고 _ 부른다 # 8YearsWithEXO # 8ternityWithEXOpic.twitter.com / mkkg87jlJr

– Let’s Take Your Own Portrait? (@mylovelypengsoo) April 7, 2020

“Thank you for your youth into EXO treatment” – Kim Junmyeon? # 우리 의 _ 청춘 _ 시대 는 _ 엑소 라고 _ 부른다 (Our Youth is called EXO) pic.twitter.com/bD4t8Bxae8

– hye? (@babiejongdae) April 7, 2020

Happy birthday, EXO!

