EXO lay people win a total of 8 year-end awards in China

Loading...

EXO’s Lay has swept the year-end awards ceremonies in China!

On January 11 (local time), the 2019 Weibo Night Awards took place at the Beijing Water Cube. Lay won the award for best producer of the year as well as the man of the year.

Celebrating its tenth year, Weibo Night 2019 is an award ceremony organized by China’s largest social networking service, Weibo, and Lay was selected as the winner in 2019 in recognition of his excellent production skills as well as its visual, its popularity, its attention, etc. .

Lay also won the all-around star award at the 2019 Jinri Toutiao Awards ceremony held at the Cadillac Arena in Beijing on January 8 (local time). He performed his song “NAMANA”, attracting enthusiastic responses from more than 5,000 people who visited the place.

The awards ceremony was hosted by ByteDance, an Internet technology company that serves the video sharing application TikTok, and Jinri Toutiao, a news and information content platform. The ceremony selected popular people and content that stood out in the pop culture industry based on the big data from the ByteDance platform.

As a result, Lay has won a total of eight awards at year-end ceremonies in China, including three awards at the 2019 Tencent Music Entertainment Awards, two awards at the Scream Night 2020 iQIYI, two awards at the Weibo Night 2019 and one at the 2019 Jinri Toutiao awards ceremony.

Congratulations to Lay for his achievements!

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?