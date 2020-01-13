EXO member Chen is engaged

Loading...

January 13 (UPI) – South Korean singer Chen is engaged to be married.

The 27-year-old record artist, a member of the K-pop group EXO, confirmed his engagement on Monday.

EXO’s agency, SM Entertainment, said in a statement that Chen will marry his girlfriend. The company did not share the woman’s identity, although it said that she is not a celebrity.

“Chen met a very valuable person and the two will get married,” said SM Entertainment. “The bride is not a celebrity and the wedding ceremony is performed privately.”

SM Entertainment also shared a handwritten letter from Chen.

“I have a friend I want to spend the rest of my life with,” the singer wrote.

Chen seemed to confirm reports that his girlfriend was expecting her first child.

“At first, I was concerned about the ramifications of my decision, but I discussed with the label and members how to do this so that you wouldn’t be surprised out of the blue,” he said of his engagement. “But then I was blessed with good news.”

Chen became famous with EXO and released his second solo EP, Dear sir, in October. He is known for the solo singles “Beautiful Goodbye” and “Shall We?”

EXO consists of Chen, Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. The group released their seventh studio album, obsession, in October.