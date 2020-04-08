EXO members celebrate their 8th anniversary with sweet messages for fans

EXO celebrated its 8th anniversary (Photo: Getty)

EXO celebrates its eighth anniversary as a group of sweet messages for fans.

When EXO-L showed love on social media, members thanked the fans for their continued support despite the group being split at the moment.

A group of boys was created as part of SM Entertainment on April 8, 2012.

Baekhyun took him on Twitter when this landmark arrived in South Korea, writing: “Our youth is called EXO-L! I love you, EXO-L !!!!!!!!!

“Thank you, EXO-L. I miss you so much … It’s been a while, I miss you. “

Then he took a selfie, which was definitely appreciated by his supporters.

Kai shared his feelings on Instagram with his photo, adding “120408” to it. He added “I always miss you” in the comments.

In his Instagram stories, Chanyeol shared a photo with the date of debut, a photo of the official EXO lamp and the words: “Congratulations to EXO and EXO-Ls. We are one. Thank you. I love you.’

Suho and Sehun also used their Instagram pages to mark this opportunity.

Suho marked the opportunity on Instagram (photo: Instagram)

Chanyeol celebrates this sweet photo (photo: Instagram)

The composition of EXO has changed over the years, but currently consists of nine members – Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Sehun, Kai, Lay, Xiumin and D.O.

EXO’s last return was an obsession in 2019 minus Xiumin and D.O who serve in the army.

Lay is currently promoting solo, and Suho, Chen and Baekhyun have released solo albums. Chanyeol and Sehun also joined forces as EXO-SC.

In addition, Kai and Baekhyun toured with the group SuperM.

Some of the group’s most popular songs are Monster, Growl, Call Me Baby and Lucky One.

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.

MORE: A movie about the Tiger King in cooperation with Orlando Bloom “Want for Joe Exotic”

MORE: Harry Styles joins the coronavirus rescue operation, selling T-shirts for 21 pounds to raise money