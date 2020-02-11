Exodus, Testament and Angel of Death are ‘extremely lucky’ after surviving the ‘terrible’ Sweden-Finland ferry trip

EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt says he and his bandmates are “very lucky” to have survived a ferry trip between Sweden and Finland on Sunday evening after storm Ciara struck northern Europe with storm winds and heavy rains.

The San Francisco Bay Area Thrash Metal legends that are currently involved “The bay strikes back” European tour with TESTAMENT and DEAD ANGEL, had performed in Stockholm on Friday evening and were on their way to Helsinki for the performance on Monday evening when they got on a very bumpy night trip and some of the musicians became seasick from the ship’s movements.

On Monday morning, Get took to his Instagram to post some pictures of the aftermath of the storm and post the following message: “Rough sea? I found @ 70000tons bad? Ferry last night – Cruise to Finland last night was on a different level. The most insane thing I’ve ever experienced. Yes “It was a little scary. The ship was thrown like a canoe. But we did it. The truck didn’t do it, but we put all our gear together to get the show going.

He added in a follow-up post: “Okay, after doing some research on last night’s storm, I know three bands that were extremely lucky !!! 25 foot waves, category 11 of 12, two of five members it pissed off my nerves, it was FUCKING FRIGHTS !!! But we made it and I feel pretty alive today !! But I’m kind of done with big waves and cruise ships! Ugh! Time for some sleep tonight “

On Monday morning, around 16,000 people in southern Sweden had no electricity due to the Ciara storm.

The storm reportedly peaked around midnight, causing several bridges to be closed on Sunday, including the Oresund Bridge, which connects southern Sweden with Denmark.

“The bay strikes back” On a tour, the three pioneering metal stalwarts unite to form a “series of unforgettable shows”. The walk started on February 6th in Copenhagen (Denmark) and ends on March 11th in Hanover (Germany) in 25 cities.



