‘Exorcist’ actor Max von Sydow dies at age 90

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Max von Sydow, the self-described “shy boy”-turned-actor recognised to art dwelling audiences by his operate with Swedish director Ingmar Bergman and later on to moviegoers all over the place when he performed the priest in the horror typical “The Exorcist,” has died. He was 90.

His agent Jean Diamond mentioned Monday the actor, who was born in Sweden but turned a French citizen in 2002, died the past working day in France.

“It is with a broken heart and with infinite disappointment that we have the intense discomfort of asserting the departure of Max von Sydow,” Diamond said.

From his 1949 display debut in the Swedish movie “Only a Mom,” von Sydow starred in close to 200 film and Television set productions, remaining lively nicely into his 80s. He obtained two Academy Award nominations — for ideal actor in 1988 for his gripping portrayal of an impoverished farmer in “Pelle the Conqueror,” and very best supporting actor in 2012 for his purpose as a mute in “Extremely Loud & Unbelievably Near.” Far more just lately, he obtained an Emmy nomination for his get the job done as the Three-Eyed Raven in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

The tall Swede was a mainstay of practically a dozen vintage, angst-ridden films by Bergman, which includes “Wild Strawberries,” “Shame” and the 1957 launch “The Seventh Seal,” in which he featured in one particular of Bergman’s most memorable scenes, as the medieval knight who performs a sport of chess in opposition to the grim reaper.

He created his Hollywood debut as Jesus in the 1965 film “The Greatest Story Ever Explained to,” but acquired widespread worldwide fame as the devil-evicting priest in William Friedkin’s controversial 1973 movie “The Exorcist.”

Tall and lanky, with sullen blue eyes, a slender facial area, pale complexion and a deep and accented speaking voice, von Sydow was usually typecast in Hollywood as the advanced villain.

“What I as an actor seem for is a wide variety of areas. It is incredibly dull to be caught in additional or less one variety of character,” he when mentioned in an interview.

In 1980, von Sydow starred as the evil emperor Ming the Merciless in “Flash Gordon.” He turned down the purpose as the sinister Dr. No in the initial James Bond film with the same identify, but later on appeared as the cat-stroking villain Ernst Blofeld in the 1983 “Never Say Never ever Once more,” starring Sean Connery as Bond.

He also performed a tormented painter in Woody Allen’s “Hannah and Her Sisters” and portrayed the satan in “Needful Matters,” a 1991 horror movie centered on a novel by Stephen King. In 2015, he appeared briefly in the blockbuster “Star Wars: The Pressure Awakens.”

Even though his characters had been usually sinister, tormented or evil, the comfortable-spoken von Sydow reported he became an actor to conquer his possess shyness.

“I was a very shy boy when I was a kid,” he said in an Related Push interview. “When I started off performing in an newbie group in higher college, while I was not mindful of it at the time, I abruptly got a software in my hand that was fantastic. I was allowed to express all varieties of bizarre issues that I in no way dared to specific right before. Now I could do it with the character as a shield, as a protection, and as an justification.

“I feel that for quite a few yrs I used my profession as some type of a mental treatment.”

Von Sydow was born April 10, 1929, into a spouse and children of lecturers in the southern Swedish town of Lund. He was baptized Carl Adolf von Sydow, but later adjusted his initially identify to Max, saying his supplied title was “not a good name” immediately after Environment War II.

Though his family was not intrigued in theater, he claimed his father was a learn of telling experience stories that fueled his creativity as a kid. He resolved he required to be an actor and shaped a theater society with his good friends soon after looking at his initially perform, William Shakespeare’s ”A Midsummer Night’s Desire,” at age 14.

He analyzed at the Royal Dramatic Theater in Stockholm and acted in small municipality theaters in Sweden for eight a long time — an knowledge he later on described as essential for his career.

“I’m really grateful to the education I experienced in Sweden due to the fact in order to master acting you have to perform, operate, get the job done,” he mentioned. “I assume I owe very substantially to all those years.”

It was in the course of this period of time he initially achieved Bergman. In addition to “The Seventh Seal,” he would star in 10 other Bergman movies, together with “The Magician,” “The Virgin Spring” and “Wild Strawberries,” and acquire a shut partnership with Sweden’s most well-known moviemaker.

“I simply cannot say exactly what influence he’s experienced on me, but it need to be tremendous,” he stated of Bergman. “We did most of that operate when we were much younger. We have been free — he hadn’t but come to be earth famous and I was just a common phase actor with a several movie roles to my credit rating. We labored difficult and had a good deal of exciting.”

Von Sydow married Swedish actress Christina Olin in 1951 and had two sons, Clas and Henrik. The few later divorced and he married French filmmaker Catherine Brelet in 1997, with whom he had two additional sons, Yvan and Cedric.

Previous AP author Malin Soaring contributed biographical product.

