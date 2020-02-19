[exo’s-chen-apologizes-to-admirers-about-engagement-announcement]

On February 19, EXO’s Chen wrote a letter to followers following the announcement of his engagement and fiancée’s being pregnant previous month.

He wrote:

Howdy. This is Chen.

Right after worrying a lot about how I really should specific my thoughts, it is taken me till now to compose to EXO-L.

I’m nervous that I could possibly damage you via bad wording, but I want to very first off apologize to absolutely everyone who has waited for all that time. I also want to express my apologies to EXO-L who have to have been pretty shocked and taken aback by my unexpected information.

When I initially wrote that letter, it was my 1st time way too going through this kind of a point, so I apprehensive a good deal about what I need to say to EXO-L who’ve been with each other with me. However, I wrote a letter since I thought that I desired to individually tell all of you first… on the other hand, my unintentionally missing and poor wording brought on disappointment and hurt, and viewing you expertise that produced my heart ache as properly.

I really don’t know if my emotions will be conveyed nicely, but I’m sincerely grateful for the appreciate that you have supplied me and I’m additional conscious than any one else that I am who I am now because of that really like.

I want to apologize once again for expressing my apologies to you so late. Also, I will display you how I’m continuing to attempt really hard. Thank you.