[exo’s-kai-embodies-gucci-in-mesmerizing-style-photograph-shoot]

EXO’s Kai teamed up with luxurious model Gucci for the March problem of magazine GQ Korea!

In the shots, Kai pulls off Gucci’s 2020 Spring/Summer time collection in his own way. His signature charismatic gaze provides a touch of captivating to the stylish garments.

Very last yr, Kai was chosen as the initial Korean male world-wide ambassador for Gucci Eyewear, and he starred in Gucci’s short movie collaboration with Vogue and GQ titled “The Performers Act V.” Final thirty day period, Kai attended Gucci’s Drop 2020 menswear exhibit at Milan Vogue Week.

