EXO’s Lay Confirmed To Be Collaborating With Steve Aoki And will.i.am

On March 18, Steve Aoki took to Twitter to share news about an interesting upcoming collaboration.

Initially, he shared a clip from his upcoming solitary and exposed that it was established to fall on Friday, March 20. He claimed, “It’s all about love. I’ve been conversing about it a large amount and I can not hold out to share it with you. Here I am in my studio, it is like 3 in the morning. This is what happens, all through the coronavirus, we just get holed up in our homes, our studio, at get the job done. But I truly, actually want to share a little something about this track.”

Steve Aoki then asked people to guess the two singers who were singing on the a cappella version that he shared. Fans immediately picked up that the bigger vocals belonged to EXO’s Lay.

Teaser time! Which is proper here’s a clip from my up coming solitary! Dropping Friday. I claimed f?ck it and enjoy u the acapella. Guess who it is??? pic.twitter.com/HsZm2hVVkg

— Neon Long run Aoki (@steveaoki) March 18, 2020

Several several hours afterwards, Steve Aoki confirmed that he had collaborated with Lay and will.i.am on the impending music, titled “Love You Much more.”

U men guessed it… @layzhang and @iamwill together on our new tune Really like YOU Extra! It’s about ❤️ one thing we all need to have now ?? out this Fridayyyyy ? pic.twitter.com/dZdLzhp8oy

— Neon Upcoming Aoki (@steveaoki) March 18, 2020

