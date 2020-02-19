[exo’s-suho-verified-to-be-planning-1st-solo-album]

EXO’s Suho is gearing up for his solo debut!

On February 19, JoyNews24 described that Suho will launch his initial solo album in March, earning him the third EXO member to make a Korean solo debut pursuing Chen and Baekhyun.

In reaction to the experiences, SM Amusement confirmed, “EXO’s Suho is making ready a solo album,” and extra, “The actual timing has not been resolved nevertheless. It will be announced once the routine is finalized.”

Stay tuned for updates on Suho’s album!

