Exotic Joe has a message for ‘Tiger King’ fans from prison – video

From Carroll Baskin to Doc Antell, it seems like everyone in Tiger King has been weighing in on Netflix’s hit documents – except for its star. And though it is hard to get him right now, Joe Exotic sent a message to Tiger King fans from prison, released by Netflix on Friday, April 3. In his short video message, the former beard, his real name Joseph Maldonado-Transit, told fans he was focusing on getting out of jail.

Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year sentence for two rental murder offenses as well as animal abuse offenses. And although he was reportedly quarantined due to virus concerns starting this week, he was likely able to talk to Netflix on March 22. “You know, it would be nice if I could really see me famous out there,” he asked when asked what it was like to see the show take off. He also offered some advice to fans – “Go sit in the cage with your animals for a week” – and thanked his husband, Dillon Beyond, for his support. But it was when asked if he had a fan-specific message that he stated this bomb blast: “I finished the Carol Baskin saga.” And just like that, a year-old feud was stopped.

That’s a pretty big statement given that Maldonado-Passage is currently in jail for allegedly hiring someone to kill Baskin, his old nemesis. In fact, his feud with Baskin is the main focus of Tiger King’s 7 episodes. But now that he’s in prison, Maldonado-Passage seems to have other things to think about – mostly, going out. “It’s time to turn the tables and Joe gets out of jail free man and gets rid of all those charges,” he told Netflix.

Maldonado = Passage has been trying to clear its name for quite some time. According to a report in The New York Post, he began publicly addressing pardon from President Trump. And Tiger King’s success has started a small #FreeJoeExotic networking campaign, though a Maldonado-Passage video laments that white people can’t use the N word on it. Even rapper Cardi B, who jokingly talked about setting up Go Fund Me for him, brought him back after seeing the clip.

Maybe he’ll have better luck coming to other Tiger King fans now that he’s talking.