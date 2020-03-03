exotic-serval-cat-spotted-in-hollywood-community-caught-by-animal-management

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — An animal handle officer responded to a Hollywood community just after an exotic cat was spotted by residents.

Video exhibits a serval, which is native to Africa, trying to escape from an animal command officer.

Individuals said the wild cat was hanging all around in the neighborhood for about a working day.

The animal manage officer at some point rounded up the cat. Video clip reveals the animal attempting to elude the officer. Officers mentioned the serval could be someone’s pet and it acquired out.

It is illegal to personal a serval in California without a exclusive allow.

Los Angeles Animal Providers is doing the job to figure out if the cat has an proprietor.