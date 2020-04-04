Exotic Tiger Joe Tiger says he is “ashamed” of himself for animal cells

Joe Exotic, star of Netflix’s new hit show Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, said he was ashamed of the animal’s cells.

Speaking in a new interview shared by Netflix on Friday (April 3rd), the former owner of Exotic Tiger Zoo (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage) expressed remorse for how he treated some of his animals.

Asked if he wanted to know Tiger King fans, Exotica said, “Go cage with your animals for a week. I mean, when I got out of the zoo and sent a chimpanzee to a sanctuary in Florida and imagined what my people were going through chimpanzee for 18 years, I’m ashamed of myself. “

Watch the clip taken from prison below:

Elsewhere in the interview, the convicted felon said he would like to receive his new fame. “You know it would be nice if I could see that I was famous there, but I’ve seen these four walls for a year and a half,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.

An exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence at Fort Worth Federal Medical Center after being found guilty of assaulting Carol Baskin, an animal rights activist, whom he accused of trying to disrupt his private business at the zoo. It also serves time for 17 other wildlife related fees.

