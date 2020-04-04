Expand prepaid credit so that users can receive uninterrupted service in the event of a virus shutdown

New Delhi, March 30 (PTI) The TRAI regulator has called on telecom operators to extend the validity of prepaid users to ensure that subscribers use uninterrupted services during the 21-day holiday nationwide.

The Indian Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRAI) is also looking into the details of the steps taken to ensure that uninterrupted telecommunication services are available to such customers on a “priority” basis.

“… You have to take the necessary steps to ensure that the credit period is extended to ensure that all prepaid subscribers can use the uninterrupted service during the period,” TRAI said in a call to all operators on Sunday. Benefit from the lock. “

Communications “Measures to ensure the efficiency of charging coupons and payment options for prepaid services” are performed in the background of the 21-day lock applied in the country to deal with the prevalence and prevalence of the virus.

“Although telecommunications services are considered basic services and are therefore an exception to the rule,” TRAI said, “However, shutting down may have a negative impact on the work of customer service centers / outlets.” “

“In this case, it’s quite possible that subscribers who want to increase their prepayment balances or want to extend subscription fees using offline channels may have problems or disruptions,” the regulator added. Face the service. “

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an unprecedented move in an effort to stop the spread of the epidemic, announced a complete lock-in of the entire country for 21 days, shortly after which the center announced that road, rail and air services in This period will be suspended.

The epidemic claims that 29 people have died in the country and the number of COVID-19 cases in India has reached 1,071.

