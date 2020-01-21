Expanding London’s London office by a third will be “large numbers” of moderators

Facebook is cleaning up harmful content again after pledging to hire another 1,000 people in the UK by the end of the year.

A “large number” of recruits are integrated into the Facebook Community Integrity team in order to develop tools and technologies that can be used to sort out harmful posts across Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook.

This will help tackle future incidents, such as a notorious New Zealand terrorist attack that forced Facebook to delete 1.5 million videos within 24 hours, as well as suggestions that suicide has been linked to posts on Instagram.

Half of the young employees will work in the areas of software engineering, product design and data science and will be involved in the development of products such as Workplace and WhatsApp. The cards for the social giants Artificial Intelligence, Augmented / Virtual Reality and engineering infrastructure teams are being expanded.

During a visit to London, Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer said: “Many of these highly skilled jobs will help us overcome the challenges of an open internet and develop artificial intelligence to find and remove harmful content faster. They will also help us develop tools that help small businesses grow, compete with larger businesses, and create new jobs. “

Prime Minister Boris Johnson added: “We have made it our goal to make the UK the safest place in the world to be online and one of the best locations for technology companies.”

Facebook is in the process of migrating to a new headquarters on King’s Cross by the end of 2021.

// Presented in this article

Facebook

Facebook is an American online social media and social networking service based in Menlo Park, California.

Learn more. [TagsToTranslate] recruitment