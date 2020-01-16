Expect competition for rarely offered Beacon Hill at home – Boston Herald

There is a bit of commotion at 2 Beaver St., on the condo at Beacon Hill.

But that’s what happens when a house comes on the market with a great location, iconic architecture and the first chance to own it since the late 1960s – a Boston trifecta property.

Add some “starchitect” strength and a parking garage and it’s no wonder the house attracts a lot of attention. Hidden behind Beacon Street between a beautiful corner of the public garden and the Charles River Esplanade, the former home of stables and coach houses, the home distinguishes itself with a cheeky façade from trellis-clad stucco and airy window shapes.

According to the American Institute of Architects Guide to Boston, the second floor of the house was placed on top of an existing tiny house. Originally built in 1900, the house underwent an improvement project in 1983 by the renowned architect Graham Gund. Gund, who worked with Cambridge’s legendary The Architects’ Collaborative at the start of his career, is probably best known to locals who sail Memorial Drive or Storrow Drive for the ziggurat-shaped Hyatt Regency in Cambridge.

The interior of the upper-level house is just as whimsical as the exterior, with an abundance of light, extra-high ceilings and an open layout that wraps around a decorative central module that separates the kitchen from the living room, with a wood-burning house fireplace on one side. There is an extra large private deck accessible from this level for outdoor activities.

Two bedrooms and two bathrooms are located on the first level of the house, where you will also find the private garden of the house. All in all slightly less than 1500 square meters (including a nice loft space perfect for an office without distraction), but completely different from any other house on the market.

The sale of the property, currently on the market for $ 2,900,000, is handled by Bennett and YoussoufianTeam at Campion and Company, mbennett@campionre.com.