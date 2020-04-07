Expect Slow Return to New Normal: Covid-19 Lock Officials – India News

The center is considering extending three-week incarceration nationwide by announcing it will contain coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at least until the end of this month, a senior government official said on Tuesday, also noting that several states have proposed supporting the move.

Extensive restrictions, including a ban on public transportation, commercial and rail and air traffic, came into force on March 25, and were due to end on April 14. Only those involved in the provision of basic services, such as healthcare, are allowed. to act during this period.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka suggested that they would not advocate lifting all restrictions after April 14 and conveyed to the Center that the pandemic would be easier to stop if the lockdown continued. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh also favored the extension of the closure.

Earlier in the day, a group of ministers led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met at his residence to discuss various issues that should be taken into account after lifting the lock. “The ministers were very clear that even if the prison was closed, travel restrictions would remain,” said an official quoted above.

The group met for the fourth time. Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah usually head these meetings. The debate was also attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with 14 other ministers on Tuesday.

The talks focused on what form of travel should be allowed. “Trains and buses will not return to normal,” the official said. “Air traffic will also be disrupted. The public should expect a slow, gradual return to its normal state.”

A key concern at the meeting was that the agricultural sector was struggling. Ministers discussed the challenge amid fears that the harvest season would face a major setback.

“The ministers were informed that the special agricultural concessions were not canceled. Workers were too scared to return to work,” said another official.

In the same way, the scarcity of resources affected the supply of drugs. Although there were no shortages of medicines, this official said, there were shortages of people who could translate them.

The official said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be provided with key considerations at Tuesday’s meeting.

. (ToTranslate tags) India closing