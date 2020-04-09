Expect smaller airlines to be seen after Coronavirus

The aviation giant has a new business mantra. The smaller is better.

First to clarify the movement: Lufthansa has reduced its fleet size by a factor of about 10 and closed one of its low-cost subsidiaries, German Wings. The move, announced Tuesday, was fueled by the Coronavirus crisis-but its effects could extend further.

“It will take months for global travel restrictions to be lifted completely, and years for global demand for air travel to return to pre-crisis levels,” Lufthansa said in a statement. Was. “Based on this assessment, today the Board has decided on a wide range of measures to reduce the long-term capacity of operating and managing flights.”

Expect to see more of this.

According to Michael Santo, head of aviation at h & z, a German management consultancy, this smaller and better mindset could penetrate the industry “at least for the next five years” and turn it up for industry giants. There is. .

Reduce overhead

“The industry is recognizing that its size and complexity is now what they can get rid of, which is probably a topic that they must all consider whether there is a corona crisis,” said Santo on Wednesday. Said to “The overhead and management costs of traditional or traditional airlines are too high for most of them, especially when compared to low-cost airlines, where most of the margin is spent. It works when oil prices go down, but as soon as oil prices go up, we can’t afford these huge administrative overheads. “

In the Lufthansa Group, 700 out of 763 aircraft are idle due to coronavirus travel restrictions. However, even before the Covid-19 pandemic, there were already plans to restructure different brands into one operational unit. Currently, the process is only being “accelerated” and the existing restructuring programs of Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines subsidiaries are “enhanced by fleet reduction.

Eurowings, Lufthansa’s surviving budget brand, will cut 10 Airbus A320 aircraft [the German Wings brand was integrated into Eurowings about five years ago, but several German Wings registered planes have been On the Eurowings route]. A340-300s.

In Lufthansa itself, 18 aircraft have been permanently abolished. 6 Airbus A380s, 7 A340-600s and 5 Boeing 747-400s. Lufthansa had already planned to sell the A380 to Airbus in a few years, but others have retired “based on the environmental and economic disadvantages of these aircraft types,” the group said.

Order issues

Swiss International Airlines, owned by Lufthansa, also sees a reduction in fleet size, at least in part due to delays in ordering new airplanes.

Stelios Haji-Ioannou, founder and largest shareholder of easyJet, hopes that similar steps will be taken in his career.

EasyJet has $ 5.6 billion in orders for 107 Airbus aircraft, and Haji-Ioannou is desperately trying to cancel. On Wednesday, he vowed to “sue privately” airline management if the order passed, but he had already stated the reason in an open letter earlier this week. The letter warned that easyJet would run out of money “probably even earlier, around August 2020” if the contract was maintained.

“For all types of overseas travel, fear is now taking over human behavior,” wrote Haji-Ioannou. “Each country will want to keep others out much longer than the date on which their own local blockade ends. When the domestic lockdown ends, easyJet will profit from a small number of aircraft at once. I feel like a startup looking for some high-profile routes. “

Slimming

These are not the first signs of an airline heading for a leaner future. In late March, Delta Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson reported to employees that U.S. airlines were “smaller” from the coronavirus crisis, according to travel site The Point Guy. Did. And multiple reports suggested that Alitalia’s fleet would be a quarter of its current size when the Italian government restarted it after nationalization

John Strickland, head of Independent Air Transport Consultant JLS, said on Wednesday that the combination of airline fleet reduction, consolidation, and some airlines’ “total failures” would significantly increase Said it is likely to decline.

Strickland noted that some airlines may choose to “operate the same number of flights but use smaller aircraft.” However, that is not always possible. Lufthansa, for example, said in a Tuesday statement that its downsizing would reduce its capacity at key hubs in Frankfurt and Munich.

In particular, Airbus on Wednesday said it had cut production by a third to “adapt to the new coronavirus market environment.”

In a statement separate from the statement of the parent company, Lufthansa’s Austrian Airlines forecast on Tuesday that demand this summer would be between one-quarter and one-half of a year ago, while demand at the “ pre-corona level ” was 2023 at the earliest. “

“The world we’ll dive into will be another world,” said Alexis von Hensbrooch, CEO of Austrian Airlines. “People travel again, but the economy, tourism, and passenger needs change after the Corona Crisis. We adjust the company to overcome this challenge.”

“The current shutdown is not” Goodbye “but” I’ll see you later. ” “

