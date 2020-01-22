Expect the offense of UGA’s new look to silence the Florida hype

Georgia Football is the main theme at DawgNation Daily – the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Inquire with host Brandon Adams and DawgNation experts about everything related to UGA athletics as they summarize the latest Georgian football recruitment news and talk about coach Kirby Smart’s efforts to get the Bulldogs back to the top of the SEC bring to. In episode 1,115 (January 22, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about whether Florida is a legitimate threat to UGA in the SEC east this season.

Georgia Football Podcast: Expect UGA’s new look to silence the Florida hype

Start of the show: Florida has received a lot of love in the off-season so far. A growing number of analysts are even choosing the Gators to overtake Georgia in the SEC East. I’ll explain on today’s show why the recent offensive changes UGA has made should prevent this.

10-minute mark: I am discussing a concrete example of how the Bulldogs can better train the quarterback position under the direction of Todd Monken.

15-minute mark: Mike Griffith of DawgNation joins the show. Some of the topics covered include …

A comparison between UGA and Florida

A look at what the addition of Monken and Buster Faulkner could mean for the Bulldogs offense

A discussion of the status of former offensive coordinator Jame Coley

And responding to the UGA basketball loss Tuesday night in Kentucky

30-minute mark: I’m also looking at other SEC headlines, including Auburn’s coach Gus Malzahn, who announces that Tigers’ new offensive coordinator Chad Morris is calling the games next season. Including D’Andre Swift and Andrew Thomas from UGA – in Daniel Jeremiah’s first draft for the first round at NFL.com.

35-minute mark: I am discussing UGA defender Jalen Carter, who has achieved five-star status, and I respond to an interesting tweet from five-star UGA cornerback artist Kelee Ringo.

End of the show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.