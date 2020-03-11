Expect to catch the killers of IB officer Ankit Sharma from the video with the crowd: Amit Shah – India News

The brutal killing of intelligence officer Ankit Sharma could have been recorded in one of thousands of video clips that arrived at Delhi police in response to a police complaint, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

Shah, who responded to a debate over a riot in Delhi last month that saw 52 dead, said police received an incredible response to her complaint over videos of the riots.

“I hope the mystery of the murder of Ankit Sharma is revealed by one of the videos that people made during the riots,” the Lok Sabha home minister said on Wednesday night. Ankit Sharma, 26, who was killed during a communal riot, had at least 50 stab wounds. His face and other body parts were burned to conceal his identity.

Ankit Sharma was thrown out of a sewer in eastern Delhi by Chand Bagh after some residents alarmed the police.

Amit Shah has heard that several opposition parties have raised concerns about the police investigation. Some have also suggested that the probe could target one community.

Shah made a reference to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief of Staff, Asaduddin Owaisi, complaining that 1,100 Muslims were detained by police. Shah, who praised the police for ensuring that unrest remained confined to parts of northeast Delhi, said police had registered 700 cases and arrested or detained almost 2,600 people.

Experts on 25 computers analyze video clips received from the public.

Shah explained that police use facial recognition software to identify clutter from the clips. This happens by accessing photos of individuals from voter ID card databases, driving licenses and other government departments.

“This software does not see a person’s religion. He does not conform to his clothes … he only sees his face,” he said.

So far, police have been able to identify 1,100 people and determine that 300 people have come across the border with Uttar Pradesh. Shah said police also sought photo data from neighboring UPs to identify the 300 riots that entered the national capital before the border was sealed.

Amit Shah’s detailed response to the Delhi riots is his first detailed commentary on the violence that gripped Delhi last month. Shah also asserted that the deadly riots during Feb. 24 and 25 were a “pre-planned conspiracy” and that the culprits, regardless of their religious faith, caste or party affiliation, would not be spared.

Shah said 52 people were killed, 526 injured, 371 stores burned and 142 homes destroyed in the riots.

Shah also promised to apply the punishment for the culprits, but stressed that no one would be arrested without “solid evidence.” “There is prima facie evidence that the unrest was a pre-planned conspiracy and the police are finding evidence of it. The culprits, whoever they are, will be arrested,” the interior minister said.

