Expectations increase with the age of Tiger Woods

SAN DIEGO – Expectations seem to be increasing as Tiger Woods grows older.

Shouldn’t it be the other way around?

Of course, expectations are not met when Woods is the Masters champion. Just the picture of this red shirt under a green jacket was enough to believe that he could win at least three more majors to catch Jack Nicklaus.

And then there’s Japan. Here Woods returned after a two-month break after surgery on the left knee and took part in the Zozo Championship. It was his 82nd win on the PGA Tour that brought together the record Sam Snead has had for the past 69 years.

Need more? Look no further than Royal Melbourne, where Woods, as captain and President Cup player, spent the interim and won all three of the games he played. He was particularly sharp on a course that required precision.

And now he’s returning to Torrey Pines, where he has won eight times in his professional career, including the 2008 US Open.

Woods appeared in the drizzle of a gray sky on Tuesday morning. GolfTV, with whom he has an advertising contract, was there to document that Woods tied his shoes to his car and went across the parking lot.

The next victory is on the record, if not now, then soon.

“I’m just trying to get to 83. , , I really don’t think about it because I have to think about everything I have to do to win the tournaments, ”said Woods. “There are so many different shots that I have to play, strategize and find my way around the golf course that I eat more of them.”

Good health is synonymous with good play, especially for a man who turned 44 in the past month and has had more back surgery (4) than victories (3) in the past five years.

And Woods showed so much resilience when he returned from so many dark times caused by so much uncertainty that he has a practical side. It’s never easy to win no matter how many times he made it look like this.

One of the more revealing moments was at this tournament in 2008. Woods had Birdie open with a 67 on the 18th hole of the tougher South Course in Torrey. John Wood, who was cadding ahead of him in the group for Hunter Mahan at the time, remained behind and said, “He just won two tournaments with one round.” Woods won with eight strokes this week and the US Open this summer.

He was 32, five months from surgery to rebuild his left knee.

Winning is more difficult than ever, especially because of its age. The competition is younger and more intense than ever. Woods plays Thursday with Collin Morikawa, who was only born when Woods already celebrated three PGA Tour victories.

“When I was younger, I had more good days than bad,” said Woods. “At 44 I feel worse today than on good days. I think you can all refer to my age or older. I think that’s the hardest thing about being an older athlete. You see it all the time with the masters. “

He mentioned Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer, who were well over 50 in the mix at Augusta National, but faded sometime over the weekend.

“It’s difficult to put it together every four days as you get older,” said Woods. “It’s just more difficult.”

Woods wasn’t that old when he won his fifth Masters in April, but given his health problems, he might think so. He’s not faded – he’s Tiger Woods, and they’re not – even though he needed help with his 15 big wins for the first time.

“I have won a few tournaments since my comeback and I hope to win even more,” he said.

Woods spoke the day Nicklaus turned 80. The last of Nicklaus ’18 majors stands out at the Masters in 1986. A story from this week was a story from Tom McCollister in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, who assessed his chances by writing: “Nicklaus is gone, done. He just doesn’t have the game anymore. “

Only two players older than 46 had ever won a major, and none since then. So it was a surprise.

Would anyone be surprised if Woods repeated it at Augusta National? Probably not. Win again everywhere to set a new standard for winning on the PGA tour? It’s practically a matter of course, isn’t it?

Woods isn’t ready to look that far. Even if his biggest challenge is time, he has no urgency. He didn’t want to look back on the lost time when he put his personal life back together after his infamous divorce and then put his body back together after leg and back injuries.

In the ten years that Woods won his 14th major at Torrey Pines, he didn’t even play in 14 majors. And some time ago he wasn’t sure if he would play again.

“Yes, there have been a number of years in which I haven’t participated or played, so those were some missed opportunities,” he said. “But of course I’m playing again now. These are lucky opportunities. I never thought I would have them.”

Opportunities go hand in hand with expectations.

Young or old, that doesn’t change.

