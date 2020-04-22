Expedia will sell a $ 1B stake to private equity firms: report

Expedia is about to conclude an agreement to sell a $ 1 billion share to private equity firms Silver Lake and Apollo Global, WSJ reported Tuesday.

The deal could be concluded as soon as this week, according to the document, and the investment is aimed at helping the ailing company ride the coronavirus pandemic. Expedia Actions (EXPE) – Get the ratio increased by 5% in after-hour trading after the report.

Last year, the travel booking site Expedia generated approximately $ 12 billion in revenue, but saw its sales evaporate amid global travel restrictions and pandemic-related stay orders.

The company underwent a major restructuring in late February, laying off 3,000 workers when the coronavirus began to curb global travel inside and outside Asia.

Expedia shares have dropped to almost 50% since the beginning of the year.

Expedia, TripAdvisor (TRAVEL) – Get report, booking of investments (BKNG) – Get Report and other travel-related activities were among the first and most affected by the pandemic, with the demand for flights, cruises and other travel-related services falling sharply throughout the month of March.

Similarly, privately owned Airbnb Inc. has seen demand for short-term bookings plummet and put in place a number of measures to conserve cash, including the termination of new hires, the layoff of workers. contract and private equity fundraising to stay afloat until travel demand is restored.

The online rental market has raised $ 1 billion in debt and equity from Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners and is reportedly pushing plans to make it public.

TripAdvisor stocks rose 44 cents, or 2.5% to $ 17.80 in after-hour trading. Booking Holdings’ odds were flat.

