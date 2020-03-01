[experience-mask-strapped-on-boosie-badazz:-“s**t-real-out-chea”]

Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz isn’t having any possibilities with the coronavirus and needs the entire world to know it. The rap star flew initially course but strapped on a encounter mask for great measure.

This week, Boosie Badazz — whose strike tune “Wipe Me Down” is ironically great for the second — posted a selfie displaying him lounging in initial-course wearing significant neck jewelry and a disposable mask.

“Got My Condom On Tight. #sh*trealoutcheat” – Boosie Badazz

Other than Boosie, hundreds of people today throughout the world are buying up disposable masks as security from coronovirus. Health-related masks are marketed out in local outlets or staying price-gauged for up to $200 per box on Amazon.

In addition to Boosie, R&B star Summertime Walker exposed her very own anti-virus outfit — deal with mask integrated. The should-see airport pic racked up around 300,000 Instagram likes and a hilarious caption.

“Not now honey” – Summertime Walker

At last, the United States had its to start with loss of life in the nation. Washington state well being officers claimed a coronavirus individual died from an illness connected to the virus.

