Experience the hidden wonders of Puerto Rico during this 5-day hyperlocal excursion

Photo by Cristian Escobar on Unsplash

Atlas Obscura has been unveiling the world’s hidden treasures for over a decade, describing unusual historical sites, trails, shops, natural wonders, and restaurants both in books and online. In 2016 the travel brand visited these places first hand and brought interested guests with them.

Today, AO has a huge range of guided tours and offers a range of experiences that the brand calls “Unique Trips to Extraordinary Places”. We would like to draw your attention in particular to a five-day adventure called “Extraordinary” Island: Puerto Rico’s hidden wonders.

Despite the recent earthquakes in the south of the island, Puerto Rico still receives tourists and travelers. This local experience will take place in the unaffected northern part of the island and is designed to ensure that 85% of all costs are used to support Puerto Rican local businesses. In addition, Atlas Obscura will donate 15% of the profits to ConPRmetidos, an organization focused on building a strong, self-sufficient Puerto Rico.

And for five days from April 21st to 25th, you’ll meet up with eleven other local artists and creators as you set out from the vibrant capital of San Juan to the coastal town of Loíza – the center of Afro-Puerto Rican culture. Here you get to know the historical bomba from a well-respected local dance group. After that, head to the Las Marías Mountains to visit a sustainable village built from recycled materials, and then drive to Aguada to learn more about the current state of bees in Puerto Rico (and why protecting them is important is).

All you have to do is be a smart, dedicated guest, invest in sturdy shoes and pack plenty of sun protection.