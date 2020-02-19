[Experienced skydiver dies in Florida accident]

Nellie McDonald
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (The Stuart (Fla.) News/AP) – Authorities say an experienced skydiver died in Florida while attempting to avoid another jumper during a landing.

Sebastian police say 49-year-old Christian Stevens of Canton, Georgia, was pronounced dead at a hospital after Monday’s accident.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that Stevens had been part of a professional jumping group call Team Fastrax.

The Ohio-based group had been training at Skydive Sebastian and scheduled a jump Monday morning to coincide with a SpaceX launch in Cape Canaveral.

