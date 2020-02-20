[experts-alert-about-deadly-tiktok-fad,-top-to-one-death-and-a-number-of-injuries]

Cyber safety authorities have warned about a new and harmful development on social media that has guide to at minimum a single loss of life and several accidents.

The “Skullbreaker” game, which has absent viral on TikTok, includes three folks standing side-by-facet tricking the center man or woman into jumping and possessing their legs kicked from underneath them.

Brazilian Television station Costa Branca has noted that a 16-yr-outdated girl died for the reason that of the prank in December.

A different incident, in Venezuela, was recorded and shared on TikTok of a younger schoolboy playing the match and crashing down on to challenging concrete. The Mirror stories that the boy ended up in the intensive treatment unit.

A third incident noticed a youthful boy being tricked by friends into performing the Skullbreaker, which knocked him unconscious and caused head accidents.

“It by no means ceases to amaze me the stupidity of people,” cyber basic safety skilled Susan McLean informed Yahoo Information Australia.

“Mom and dad have to have to be mindful of what their kids are undertaking and they want to have discussions with them about what is actually suitable behaviour on the net.”

McLean urges those people making use of social media to not participate in things to do “that are probable heading to cause you or an individual else harm”.

“All you can do is have conversations with your little ones about their behaviour the two on and offline – which is your position as a guardian, to make certain your young children journey safely and securely by means of everyday living to the ideal of your potential.”