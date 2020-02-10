Experts are getting creative to measure the economic damage caused by corona viruses

It’s a mystery to the best data: economists are faced with ways to measure the real-time impact of the corona virus on the global economy, even if the outbreak continues to confuse forecasters.

Shop closures, flight tracking websites, shutdowns, and the latest infection and death numbers are just a few of the high-frequency data points that economists use to look for evidence that is slowing growth.

“In order to track the impact of the virus on the global economy, we had to examine indicators that I have never seen in my 25 years as chief economist at Deutsche Bank AG,” said Torsten Slok.

Bloomberg asked a group of economists how they are tracking the impact. Here is a snapshot of their answers:

Torsten Slok, chief economist at Deutsche Bank

To understand the impact of the virus, the transmission channels through which it will affect the global economy must be identified. These include: global tourism, supply chain disruptions, Chinese consumer spending, lower commodity prices and wealth effects due to lower global stock prices. The latter effect is probably more important than the others combined. In other words, the extent of global fear and the impact of the “fear factor” on markets is probably what we should be most concerned about.

Rob Carnell, chief economist for the Asia-Pacific region at ING Groep NV

My daily routine has changed: I am now reviewing the current situation report of the World Health Organization and supplementing it with the Coronavirus count from Worldometer.

The most important thing for me now is the new cases of infections outside of China, as these are either due to encounters with tourists from Wuhan / China, evacuated residents from Wuhan or from transmissions from the community. It is really the first and third to tell whether this virus is spreading worldwide, and so if we have to assess the impact on the global economy much less than just considering the number, fewer tourists will arrive in Thailand.

Ben Emons, General Manager Macro Strategy at Medley Global Advisors

I expect the first signs of the virus to affect the local economy between February 20 and 25 when export orders for Taiwan, the Australian Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), import data for Thailand and Hong Kong are released. A change in Chinese manufacturers’ product inventories and imports of large auto, retail and consumer goods companies may be a signal that the interruption in production is affecting the supply chain.

A second measure is the transport and freight rates from and to China. Finally, imports / exports of materials, textiles and oil products.

Scott Kennedy, China economist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies

The number of working days after the end of the official New Year holidays when a mass quarantine is still taking place in Hubei and other Chinese regions. The number of days that international flights between China and the United States and Europe are canceled. The first reports on China’s domestic economy, the second on international activities. All signs that US multinational companies in China could shift their activities – research and development, production, strategic planning – out of China.

Economists from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., led by Jan Hatzius

We identify three sets of key indicators that were released in February that are likely to impact growth effects. First, several industrial market surveys for industrialized countries published in February and published from the third week of the month should give a first impression of the global mood in manufacturing. Second, the early trade reports from South Korea and Japan, published in the third and fourth week of February, should show the trade losses. Third, we will get the data for February 1st from China with the business surveys of the NBS (National Bureau of Statistics) on February 28th.

Hak Bin Chua, chief economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research Pte.

We will follow the more sensitive sectors – air transport (flights, air freight), tourism (hotel occupancy, arrivals, revenue) and retail – which are likely to be the most affected. These sectors will recover strongly as soon as the virus outbreak is contained and border restrictions are relaxed.

The markets seem to be praising a V-shaped recovery, but we are aware of a possible U. Border controls may remain in effect longer than expected.

Selena Ling, Head of Research and Strategy at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

For the manufacturing industry, displaying supplier deliveries within the manufacturing and electronics PMIs is critical as delays or interruptions due to curbs and quarantines are likely to occur there first. In the tourism and hospitality sector, I monitor passenger load factors, visitor arrival data, hotel occupancy rates, food and beverages, etc.

Tuuli McCully, head of the Asia Pacific Economic Department at Scotiabank

Confidence indicators. The announcements by major manufacturers about production downtimes (e.g. in South Korea) also provide valuable insights into the interruptions in the supply chains.

Tourism, transportation, the automotive industry, petrochemicals (Hubei is a center for cars and petrochemicals, for example) and basically every sector that relies on consumer spending.

Richard Moody, chief economist at Regions Financial Corp.

We monitor corporate policies regarding supply chains, production plans, service outages, and the like. Manufacturing, travel / tourism and retail – as far as imports from China are concerned – are the main sectors that concern us. It will also be important to monitor corporate and consumer confidence measures to determine if they are adversely affected.

One thing that makes it difficult to quantify the impact is that while the virus progresses rapidly, the economic impact and it is less likely to appear in the data.

Deborah Elms, managing director of the Asian Trade Center

There are obvious announcements about the closure of major factories and businesses in China and elsewhere. The growing lack of air travel to and from China is also affecting shipping, as many of the paper documents that are exchanged before a ship arrives at port are shipped by air. If there are no planes, there will also be limited shipping. Even if there are products for ships and still working people who can bring the goods to the boats, the ships may not be able to go anywhere or be unloaded. (The shipping problem is exacerbated by personnel on the boats with the virus being quarantined.)

Teresa Kong, portfolio manager at Matthews Asia

The gross increase and the net increase in suspected cases. We believe that trends in suspected cases are an early indicator of trends in confirmed cases. There has been a recent flattening of the net increase in suspected cases.

A key indicator to be observed is a new government policy to prevent the spread of viruses. If, for example, the vacation were extended again, this would have a significant impact on economic activity.